Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market CAGR to be at 9.2% from 2025 to 2029 | $5.38 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market?

In the last few years, the glycopeptide antibiotics market has seen robust growth. The market size is projected to inflate from $3.54 billion in 2024 to $3.78 billion in 2025, realizing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical growth can be traced back to factors such as burgeoning antibiotic resistance, escalation in the prevalence of infectious diseases, initiatives taken by the government, surge in healthcare spending, and the global spread of infectious diseases.

It is anticipated that the glycopeptide antibiotics market size will experience significant growth in the upcoming years, estimated to expand to ""$5.38 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This increase during the forecast period is largely due to the rise of new infectious diseases, growing elderly population, the persistent issue of antibiotic resistance, investments and advancements in research & development, as well as the growth of healthcare infrastructures. Trends observed in the projection period include escalated antibiotic resistance, progression in R&D, the influence of global health crises boosting demand, partnerships dedicated to antibiotic stewardship, and market proliferation in developing economies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market?

The increase in cancer and infectious disease incidents is anticipated to boost the expansion of the glycopeptide antibiotics market. Cancer is a condition marked by excessive growth of specific cells in the body, leading to metastasis or spread to other body parts. On the other hand, infectious diseases arise from the proliferation of organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Glycopeptide antibiotics are employed to manage various infections instigated by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, or enterococcus bacteria, which exhibit resistance to beta-lactams and other types of antibiotics. In regards to cancer patients, these antibiotics amplify the anticancer effects of radiotherapy by eradicating not only the cancer cells targeted but also those located distantly within the body. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit health organization dedicated to cancer elimination, the US registered 1.9 million fresh cases of cancer and 609,360 cancer-related deaths, amounting to 1,670 deaths daily in 2022. Hence, the surging instances of cancer and infectious diseases are expected to accelerate the growth of the glycopeptide antibiotics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market?

Major players in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics include:

• ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Pfizer Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Abbvie Inc.

• Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Janssen Global

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Industry?

The glycopeptide antibiotics market is seeing a surge in product innovation as a significant trend. Key players in the market are focused on the introduction of innovative products to solidify their market standing. For instance, in October 2022, Leiden University, based in the Netherlands, unveiled new forms of the antibiotic vancomycin. A series of molecules was added to the structure of an existing vancomycin molecule, forming the new version of the antibiotic. This new form of vancomycin has proven to be up to a thousand times more effective against gram-positive bacteria than its predecessor and displays lesser nephrotoxicity compared to commercially used polymyxin antibiotics. The creation of this new form aimed to address the issues of vancomycin’s effectiveness, which is limited to gram-positive strains and does not cross the outer membrane (OM) of gram-negative bacteria.

What Segments Are Covered In The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Report?

The glycopeptide antibiotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug: Vancomycin, Dalbavancin, Oritavancin, Other Drugs

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes

3) By Indication: Skin And Structure Infection, Meningitis, Clostridioides Difficile Infection, Enterocolitis, Other Indications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vancomycin: Vancomycin Injection, Vancomycin Oral Solution, Vancomycin Capsules, Vancomycin Powder for Solution

2) By Dalbavancin: Dalbavancin IV (Intravenous) Formulation, Dalbavancin Powder for Injection

3) By Oritavancin: Oritavancin IV (Intravenous) Formulation,Oritavancin Powder for Injection

4) By Other Drugs: Teicoplanin, Linezolid, Daptomycin, Other Glycopeptide and Lipoglycopeptide Antibiotics

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for glycopeptide antibiotics. The forecast predicts this region to continue its growth. The market report includes all regions, specifically Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

