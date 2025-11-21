GoHighLevel Announces 50% Off for Their Black Friday 2025 Season for New and Existing Users

GoHighLevel Black Friday Deal

GoHighLevel announces its Black Friday 2025 promotion with 50% off for new users, upgrade discounts for existing accounts, and savings on annual plans add-ons.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a cloud-based CRM and marketing automation platform used by agencies, consultants, and small businesses worldwide, has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 promotions, featuring a 50% discount for new customers and structured upgrade options for existing users.The Black Friday offer runs from November 24, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST through November 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. The promotion then continues into Cyber Monday Week from December 1–7, 2025, extending access to the same core discounts for qualified users.The campaign includes 50% off the first three months for new accounts, as well as discounted annual plans and add-on bundles for current GoHighLevel customers.Here's the official HighLevel BFCM link: https://www.gohighlevel.com/black-friday-2025 Overview of the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2025 OfferDuring Black Friday Week 2025, new users can access any of GoHighLevel’s three primary plans at half price for their first three months.New customer promotional pricing:- Starter Plan – Normally $97/month → $48.50/month for the first 3 months- Unlimited Plan – Normally $297/month → $148.50/month for the first 3 months- Pro / SaaS Plan – Normally $497/month → $248.50/month for the first 3 monthsAfter the three-month promotional period, subscriptions renew at standard GoHighLevel plan pricing unless changed or cancelled by the user.The 50% discount gives new users access to the platform’s full feature set, including CRM, funnel building, email and SMS automation, calendar scheduling, AI tools, membership sites, and reporting, without limitations during the promotional term.Cyber Monday 2025 ExtensionFollowing Black Friday Week, GoHighLevel will extend the same new user pricing through Cyber Monday Week, from December 1–7, 2025.The Cyber Monday promotion mirrors the Black Friday new customer deal:- 50% off the first three months- Applies to Starter, Unlimited, and Pro / SaaS plans- Full feature access during the discounted periodThis extension allows users who missed the initial Black Friday window to still access the lower introductory pricing.==> More information is available on the official HighLevel Black Friday page Holiday Upgrade Options for Existing GoHighLevel UsersIn addition to discounts for new accounts, GoHighLevel’s 2025 holiday promotion includes a series of upgrade paths for existing customers, with options varying based on the current monthly plan.Examples of current-user upgrade options include:- Users on the $97/month Starter plan may upgrade to $297 or $497 plans with the first three months discounted at 50%.- Users on the $297/month Unlimited plan may upgrade to the $497 Pro / SaaS Plan, with promotional pricing that effectively grants Pro features at a reduced rate for the first three months.- Users on the $497/month Plan can convert to select annual plans with holiday pricing equivalent to 12 months for the cost of 9 in some scenarios.All upgrade offers depend on the customer’s existing plan and billing status, and are available only during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional dates.Annual Plan and Add-on DiscountsAs part of its 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign, GoHighLevel is also offering discounted annual subscriptions and add-on bundle savings.Annual plans:New annual subscriptions may receive up to 25% off, effectively granting three months free over a 12-month period.Add-on bundles:- 25% off when purchasing any 1 add-on- 35% off when purchasing any 2 add-ons- 50% off when purchasing any 3 add-onsPopular add-ons include HIPAA compliance, AI Employee, white-label mobile app, premium support, WhatsApp add-on, and WordPress hosting.The AI Employee product is eligible for a maximum 25% discount but does not participate in multi-add-on bundle discounts.Eligibility for Trial Users and New Sign-upsGoHighLevel’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions also include structured options for users currently on trial accounts.According to current holiday guidelines:- Users on a $97 trial may activate $48.50/month for their first 3 months.- Users on a $297 trial may activate $148.50/month for their first 3 months.- Users on a $497 trial may activate $248.50/month for their first 3 months.Trial users typically need to contact GoHighLevel’s Kickoff Team during the promotional window to have the discount applied to their accounts. Holiday pricing cannot be retroactively applied outside of the specified dates.==> More information is available on the official Black Friday page How the Black Friday Pricing Differs From Standard GoHighLevel PlansOutside of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday windows, GoHighLevel’s three primary subscription plans are billed at their standard monthly rates:Starter Plan: $97 per monthUnlimited Plan: $297 per monthPro / SaaS Plan: $497 per monthUnder normal conditions, new users who sign up are charged the full monthly amount from the beginning of their subscription, and discounts on the first several billing cycles are not typically offered across all plans at once.During the Black Friday 2025 promotion, however, new users receive:50% off the first three months on any of the three core plansStarter: $48.50/month for the first 3 monthsUnlimited: $148.50/month for the first 3 monthsPro / SaaS: $248.50/month for the first 3 monthsAdditionally, annual plan savings and add-on discounts are more substantial than GoHighLevel’s standard year-round offers. For example:Selected annual plans can be structured to approximate “12 months for the cost of 9,” whereas regular annual pricing does not always include this level of effective discount.Add-on bundles during the holiday period can reach up to 50% off when three qualifying add-ons are purchased together, compared with standard pricing where add-ons are typically billed at full rate individually.For existing users, the Black Friday promotion also introduces temporary upgrade paths—such as discounted moves from Starter to Unlimited or Pro / SaaS—that are not usually available as ongoing options outside the holiday period. Learn more here: https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-blackfriday Frequently Asked Questions About the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2025 Promotion1. Who is eligible for the GoHighLevel Black Friday 2025 discount?The Black Friday 2025 discount is available to new GoHighLevel customers who create a paid account during the promotional window, as well as existing customers who qualify for specific upgrade, annual plan, or add-on offers. Exact eligibility can depend on a user’s current plan and billing status.2. How does the Black Friday pricing differ from the regular GoHighLevel plans?Under standard pricing, users pay the full monthly rate for Starter, Unlimited, or Pro / SaaS from the first billing cycle. During the Black Friday promotion, new users receive 50% off their first three months on any of the three core plans, and existing users may access temporary upgrade and annual plan discounts not usually available year-round.3. What are the main dates for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion?The Black Friday promotion typically runs for a defined period around late November, followed by a Cyber Monday extension into early December. During these dates, qualifying new and existing users can enroll or upgrade under the holiday pricing structure. Outside of these windows, standard GoHighLevel pricing applies.4. Do existing GoHighLevel users receive any benefits during the Black Friday promotion?Yes. Existing GoHighLevel customers may be offered upgrade discounts, annual plan savings, and add-on bundle pricing during the promotion. The options available usually depend on their current subscription tier and billing setup. Users can review the details in their account dashboard or via official holiday materials.5. What happens after the three discounted months for new users?After the initial three-month promotional period, new user accounts continue at standard monthly pricing for the selected plan unless the user changes, downgrades, upgrades, or cancels the subscription in accordance with GoHighLevel’s terms.6. Are there any discounted annual plans during Black Friday?As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 campaign, GoHighLevel may offer discounted annual subscriptions, sometimes structured to approximate “12 months of access for the cost of 9 months” or similar effective savings. These offers are time-limited and apply only to eligible plans during the promotional period.7. Are add-ons included in the GoHighLevel Black Friday discounts?Certain add-ons, such as HIPAA compliance, white-label mobile app, premium support, and selected communication tools, may be included in bundle discounts (for example, 25%, 35%, or 50% off depending on the number of add-ons purchased). Some products, like AI Employee, may be capped at a lower discount level and excluded from bundle stacking, according to GoHighLevel’s holiday terms.8. How can users confirm the exact terms of the Black Friday promotion?Because promotional structures can change from year to year, users are encouraged to review the most current details on the official GoHighLevel website or in their account dashboard. Those channels will provide the authoritative information on pricing, eligibility, duration, and any relevant limitations.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is an all-in-one marketing and CRM platform designed for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. The platform consolidates tools for lead capture, funnel building, marketing automation, two-way messaging, pipeline management, membership sites, and reporting into a single interface.GoHighLevel supports agencies and small businesses in replacing multiple standalone tools with one integrated system, offering features such as multi-location account management, white-labeling options, SaaS Mode, and integrated communication channels including phone, SMS, email, and WhatsApp.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of GoHighLevel. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by GoHighLevel. Readers should verify current terms directly on the official GoHighLevel website before making any purchase or subscription decision. No earnings or performance are guaranteed, and this communication does not constitute financial or legal advice.

