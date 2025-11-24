Kickscale Delivers European Alternative to U.S. Revenue Intelligence with ISO 27001 Certification

Kickscale Team Celebrates ISO-27001 certification

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kickscale, the AI-powered sales notetaker and revenue intelligence platform for European B2B sales teams, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, solidifying its position as the enterprise-grade revenue intelligence (also known as conversation intelligence) platform built from the ground up for European data protection requirements. With full data hosting in Germany and GDPR compliance embedded in every feature, Kickscale delivers what European sales teams actually need: powerful AI without regulatory compromise.The Compliance Gap U.S. Platforms Can't CloseEuropean sales leaders face an impossible choice: powerful AI tools that create legal headaches, or outdated solutions that don't deliver results.U.S. competitors like Gong and Chorus.ai store European customer data on American servers, creating GDPR concerns that legal departments flag and procurement teams reject.For European companies in particular, where data protection isn't just regulation but corporate culture, this creates a familiar pattern: promising pilots that die in legal review, procurement processes that stall over data residency questions, and deals lost not on product merit but on compliance risk.Built European, Certified European, Hosted EuropeanKickscale's ISO 27001 certification validates what the platform has offered since day one: enterprise-grade security designed for European requirements. Every sales conversation, transcript, and insight remains on German servers under EU jurisdiction."ISO 27001 certification represents months of rigorous process documentation, security audits, and infrastructure validation," said Herwig Gangl, COO & Co-Founder, Kickscale. "But it's worth it because European companies deserve revenue intelligence that meets their compliance standards without compromise.”"European sales teams shouldn't have to choose between AI-powered insights and data protection compliance," said Gerald Zankl, CEO & Co-Founder, Kickscale. "ISO 27001 certification confirms what our customers already know: Kickscale is the conversation intelligence platform that European legal departments can approve without hesitation."What This Means for European Sales Teams- Zero-friction procurement: Legal and compliance teams approve Kickscale in days, not months, with ISO documentation that answers every security questionnaire- German speaking market access: A conversation intelligence platform that meets data privacy standards without workarounds- Competitive advantage: Multiple customers cite ISO 27001 as the primary trigger to switch from U.S.-based competitors. Many companies in Europe, and particularly in the DACH region, have high standards for data protection and GDPR compliance.- Price advantage without compromise: Compared to U.S. competitors, European companies no longer pay a premium for compliance riskAustrian SaaS Setting the StandardKickscale's ISO 27001 achievement demonstrates that Austrian companies can deliver world-class software with authentic European compliance, not compliance theater, but genuine data protection built into the product DNA. It's a competitive advantage American vendors simply cannot replicate.About KickscaleKickscale is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform built for European B2B sales teams. The platform records and analyzes sales conversations , providing sales leaders with actionable insights from every customer interaction to enable data-driven coaching and consistent revenue growth. With ISO 27001 certification, full German data hosting, and GDPR-native design, Kickscale delivers conversation intelligence without compliance compromise. Learn more at www.kickscale.com

