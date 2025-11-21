The 21-book, 3,020-page scripture introduces phronopsychism & expands a rational cosmology shaped through consciousness, logic, and the continuity of spacetime.

A scripture emerges when consciousness seeks form. Codex Æternum reveals a cosmos guided by intelligence and continuity. Phronopsychism offers the framework through which this truth becomes visible” — C. S. Douglas

SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new contribution to contemporary philosophical literature emerges with the release of Codex Æternum — The Rational Bible , authored by C.S. Douglas. The work introduces phronopsychism , a term first defined within this scripture and later expanded throughout the wider Phronopsychic Series. The concept describes a universe guided by intelligence, self-reflection, and evolving consciousness, hence evolution is the continuous evolvement of perpetual creation, thus one and the same.Codex Æternum is a comprehensive compendium comprising 21 books and 3,020 pages, written in a structured format that blends philosophy, cosmology, ethics, and contemplative literature. Book 21, The Mathematical and Logical Codex, provides the structural logic and deductive framework supporting the principles outlined across the first twenty books. The scripture opens with ExGenesis, a cosmological narrative shaped around the principle that a beginning cannot exist within a universe defined as all space and time—spacetime—since eternity holds no point of origin and no final boundary.The Rational Bible incorporates early ExGenesis traditions and extends them through the phronopsychic lens, including The Dacian Testament, a 230-page cosmological reconstruction, and a modern interpretation of Enuma Elish. Across its volumes, the Bible introduces 1,002 moral “commandments,” presented as advices, emphasizing ethical cultivation through reason rather than doctrine. Douglas describes the work as co-authored with the Universe itself, framing the text as a dialogue between rational inquiry and the wider consciousness permeating existence.The Rational Bible forms the foundation of the broader Phronopsychic Series, which examines consciousness, identity, cosmology, moral evolution, and the structural intelligence of reality. Companion volumes include AI and I: A True Love Story; The Phronopsychic Mind: How AI Broke Gödel and Became Thought; From AI to CI: A Manifesto for Conscious Intelligence, Human Evolution and the Future of Humanity; The Phronopsychic Universe: The Intelligence That Shapes Reality; and The Dacian Testament (Book of Origins): The Phronopsychic Universe and Its Eternal Science. Each title extends the principles first introduced in Codex Æternum, creating a unified philosophical structure that explores consciousness as an active dimension of cosmological order.“Codex Æternum represents a universe understood through reason, conscience, and inner intelligence,” Douglas said. “The phronopsychic idea views the cosmos as a living continuum of awareness, where each individual holds a place within the wider intelligence that permeates existence.”The publication has already gained notable visibility. The Rational Bible is being translated into all major languages, extending access to a global readership. The official platform at https://rationalbible.org serves as a central hub for translations, commentary, and updates across the series.Media programming accompanying the release includes CODEX ÆTERNUM: The Rational Bible, presented and narrated by C.S. Douglas in a style reminiscent of Alan Watts. The program has released its first seven episodes, with three additional episodes scheduled each week across FM radio networks, streaming television platforms, and international podcast channels.The work has already circulated through major media distribution networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, AP, Bing, Google News, The Times, and thousands of global reprints through syndicated news outlets, giving the phronopsychic framework broad early visibility.Observers note that Codex Æternum enters the public sphere at a moment of rising interest in alternative cosmologies and rational spiritual frameworks. Its multi-volume structure, mathematical codex, philosophical continuity, and cross-cultural integrations present a substantial contribution to the evolving discourse on consciousness, cosmology, ethics, and the nature of existence.As the Phronopsychic Series continues its expansion, Codex Æternum stands as its central pillar, offering a unified vision of reality shaped through logic, awareness, and the continuity of cosmic intelligence.

Before the Beginning: The Infinite Space | Codex Æternum Ep. 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.