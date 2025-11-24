Pericarditis Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $3.37 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pericarditis Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the pericarditis market has experienced robust growth. The market is forecasted to expand from $2.32 billion in 2024 to $2.49 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include a rise in cardiovascular diseases, an aging population with elevated disease risks, a better grasp of disease pathophysiology, the internationalization of healthcare, and advancements in drug development and innovation.

Strong expansion is predicted for the pericarditis market in the upcoming years, with it expected to hit the value of $3.37 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in this predicted timeframe can be accredited to the escalating focus on precision medicine, increased regulatory backing for orphan drugs, amplified patient advocacy and support platforms, expanding research on inflammatory pathways, and worldwide endeavors for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Significant trends for this forecast period are expected to be improvements in diagnostic technology, the inclusion of artificial intelligence in diagnostic procedures, the management of recurrent pericarditis, the utilisation of telemedicine in subsequent care, patient awareness and aid, and advances in imaging technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pericarditis Market?

The rise in cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to spur the progression of the pericarditis market. These diseases are conditions that impact the heart or blood vessels, typically associated with fatty deposits accumulating in arteries and a heightened threat of blood clots. If not addressed, pericarditis can result in several heart diseases or even death in severe cases, which is why an increase in cardiovascular disease rates boosts the market. For example, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a national public health agency in the US, in October 2022, stated that a person in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Approximately 805,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually. One out of five such heart attacks goes undetected, with the sufferer remaining unaware of the damage incurred. Key risk factors for heart disease include smoking, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels. Hence, the escalating occurrence of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the expansion of the pericarditis devices market.

Which Players Dominate The Pericarditis Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pericarditis include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis International AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• R-Pharm International LLC.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Pericarditis Market?

Major corporations engaged in the pericarditis market are producing innovative items, such as pericardial tissue valves, in order to expand their customer reach, boost sales, and escalate revenue. In specific, valves for pericardial tissue are medical tools crafted for application in heart surgeries, particularly in those concerning the repair or replacement of heart valves. For instance, Edwards Lifesciences, a tech firm based in the United States, introduced the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve in September 2022. This distinct valve, which combines Edwards' revolutionary RESILIA tissue technology with the top-ranking SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valve, is a notable development. Significantly, the RESILIA tissue features cutting-edge anti-calcification technology, which efficiently tackles a crucial issue resulting in the necessity for subsequent intervention post heart valve replacement. This innovative valve aptly exemplifies Edwards' continual commitment to advancing technology, intended to meet the current and forthcoming requirements of patients and improve their lifespan, health, and overall well-being.

Global Pericarditis Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pericarditis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acute Pericarditis, Chronic Pericarditis, Recurrent Pericarditis

2) By Diagnosis And Treatment: Electrocardiogram (ECG), Echocardiogram, Computerized Tomography (Ct), X-Ray, Medication, Surgical Treatment

3) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Acute Pericarditis: Viral Pericarditis, Bacterial Pericarditis, Idiopathic Pericarditis

2) By Chronic Pericarditis: Constrictive Pericarditis, Non-constrictive Chronic Pericarditis

3) By Recurrent Pericarditis: Post-Acute Pericarditis Recurrences, Secondary Recurrent Pericarditis

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pericarditis Market?

In 2024, North America led the pericarditis market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the most robust growth in the forecast period. The pericarditis market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

