Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market Expanding With $2.59 Billion at 5.2% CAGR by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for the follicle stimulating hormone has witnessed consistent growth over the recent past. It is projected to increase from $2.03 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors driving its growth during the historical period include heightened incidence of hormonal imbalances, rising demand for fertility treatments, widening of FSH indications, introduction of new FSH products in the market, alongside a surge in demand for safe and efficacious contraceptive options.

There is anticipation for substantial expansion in the follicle stimulating hormone market in the coming years, with projections indicating a boost to $2.59 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can engage several factors, such as broadened therapeutic applications, increased demand for combination therapy, the escalating necessity for efficient contraceptive alternatives, the aging demographic and corresponding healthcare requirements, and proliferation of the market in primary regions. Key trends projected for this period comprise progressive biosimilar FSH products, regulatory clearances and market penetration, advances in the production and delivery of FSH, and the increasing requirement for efficient contraceptive choices.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market?

The rise in infertility cases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the follicle-stimulating hormone market. Infertility denotes a condition in either the male or female reproductive system characterized by a failure to conceive following 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. The function of follicle-stimulating hormone is to stimulate the maturation of eggs in the ovaries and assist in the regulation of the menstrual cycle in women. In men, it encourages testicular enlargement and assists in the production of a protein vital for male fertility by fostering the growth of healthy sperm cells. For example, in April 2023, the World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Switzerland, reported that infertility impacted approximately 1 in 6 adults globally, equating to about 17.5% of the adult population. Moreover, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an independent constitutional body in Australia responsible for collecting and analyzing data and providing factual recommendations to national, state, and territory governments, reported in October 2023 that there were 300,684 registered births in 2022, a decrease of 3% from 2021. The total fertility rate for all Australian women was noted as 1.63 births per woman. Hence, the rising occurrence of infertility is propelling the follicle-stimulating hormone market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Follicle Stimulating Hormone Industry?

A leading trend emerging in the follicle-stimulating hormone market is the focus on product innovations. Premier companies within this market sector are concentrating their efforts on digging deeper to create cutting-edge products in order to bolster their standing in the marketplace. As a case in point, the women's health enterprise based in America, Proov, unveiled its Proov Empower Perimenopause Testing System in July 2024. This multi-time point urine examination that is non-invasive, evaluates four critical hormones including FSH, E1G - an estrogen marker, PdG - a progesterone marker, and LH. These markers significantly contribute to the symptoms and experience of perimenopause. Proov Empower provides the innovative benefits of regular retesting, permitting women to monitor their hormone variations and symptoms over time. This serves as a crucial roadmap during the transition to menopause.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market Segments

The follicle stimulating hormone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Recombinant FSH, Urinary FSH

2) By Application: Infertility Treatment, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Infertility Center, Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Recombinant FSH: Pure Recombinant FSH, Mixed Recombinant FSH Formulations

2) By Urinary FSH: Purified Urinary FSH, Urinary FSH Combined With Other Hormones

Which Regions Are Dominating The Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for follicle-stimulating hormone. However, the fastest growth trajectory during the forecast period is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the follicle-stimulating hormone market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

