Contract Textile Market Forecasted to Achieve US $7.89 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Contract Textile Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Contract Textile Market In 2025?

The scale of the contract textile industry has seen significant expansion in the previous years. The industry is expected to witness a growth from $5.58 billion in 2024 to $5.91 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The surge in the past can be credited to the rise in commercial establishment construction and refurbishment, burgeoning hospitality and tourism sectors, heightened emphasis on interior design trends, endurance and performance criteria, and eco-friendly sustainability.

Anticipated to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, the contract textile market size is projected to reach $7.89 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge in the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating utilization of sustainable and environmentally friendly textiles, cutting-edge textiles, technological integration, digital fabric printing, and issues related to health and safety. Notable trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the inclusion of technology within textiles, adaptations in workplace design, revolutionary textiles, digital fabric printing, and the debut of eco-friendly textiles.

Download a free sample of the contract textile market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7622&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Contract Textile Market?

The surge in e-commerce shopping is fueling the growth of the contract textiles industry. E-commerce, a form of digital commerce, allows consumers to engage directly with merchants via the internet, using a web browser or mobile application. The global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly catalyzed the uptick in online shopping. Due to mobility constraints, individuals transitioned from traditional shopping to e-commerce. This transition amplified knowledge about various textiles, including contract textiles. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a governmental organization, reported that in August 2023, e-commerce estimates for the second quarter of 2023 rose by 7.5% (or 1.4%) from the second quarter of 2022, while total retail sales increased by 0.6% (or 0.4%). Online sales accounted for 15.4% of total sales in the second quarter of 2023. Given these dynamics, the escalation in online purchases is anticipated to stimulate expansion in the contract textile industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Contract Textile Industry?

Major players in the Contract Textile include:

• Agua Fabrics

• Beaulieu International Group

• Camira Fabrics Ltd.

• DELIUS GmbH & Co. KG.

• Panaz

• Sunbury Design

• Maharam Fabric Corporation

• Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd

• CTL LEATHER

• C.F. STINSON LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Contract Textile Market In The Globe?

The increasing popularity of product innovation is a predominant trend within the contract textile market. Cutting-edge innovations, such as Celliant Fiber, are becoming increasingly in demand within the contract textile industry. This fiber comes with its own unique infrared fiber technology that enhances oxygenation at a cellular level as well as local tissue circulation, contributing to improved performance, recovery and sleep quality. For instance, Crypton Companies, in a recent update, continues to champion its novel Crypton CELLIANT fabric, a collaborative creation with Hologenix LLC, which is known for its Celliant infrared technology. This fabric stands out as the pioneering woven upholstery to make use of Celliant, which transforms body heat into infrared energy that provides health advantages such as enhanced circulation, energy boost and quicker recovery. When a person uses a chair covered in Celliant, the fabric's minerals take in the heat produced by the body. As a result, a temporal rise in local blood circulation within the cell tissue optimizes both performance and recovery.

What Segments Are Covered In The Contract Textile Market Report?

The contract textile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Type A, Type B, Type C

2) By End User: Office Spaces, Public Buildings, Healthcare, Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes (HORECA)

Subsegments:

1) By Type A: Upholstery Fabrics, Drapery Fabrics, Specialty Fabrics

2) By Type B: Outdoor Fabrics, Performance Fabrics, Industrial Textiles

3) By Type C: Healthcare Textiles, Hospitality Textiles, Transportation Textiles

View the full contract textile market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-textile-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Contract Textile Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the contract textile market in terms of size. The predicted growth status of the market in this region is also covered in the report. Other regions studied in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Contract Textile Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Textile Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-global-market-report

Agricultural Textiles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-textiles-global-market-report

Smart Textiles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-textiles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.