Gene Expression Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gene Expression Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Gene Expression Market Worth?

The gene expression market size has seen a significant upswing in recent years. The market is projected to escalate from the 2024 value of $11.55 billion to around $12.67 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The historical growth can be credited to the heightened focus on precision medicine, advances in cancer research and biomarker identification, its utilization in disease diagnosis and prognosis, collaboration with systems biology methods, and the requirements in drug creation and development.

In the upcoming years, the gene expression market is anticipated to witness swift expansion. The estimated growth is to about $19.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the emergence of spatial transcriptomics, an increase in epigenomic studies, global health events and preparation for pandemics, a concentration on exploring non-coding RNA, and heightened usage in immunotherapy research. Notable trends in the forecasted period comprise single-cell RNA sequencing, improvements in next-generation sequencing, amalgamation of multi-omics data, progress in gene editing technologies, development of liquid biopsy, and the application of spatial omics in drug discovery.

Download a free sample of the gene expression market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9156&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Gene Expression Market?

The gene expression market is projected to grow due to the heightened emphasis on precision medicine. Precision medicine employs details of an individual's genetics or proteins for diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of diseases. Gene expression is utilized in precision medicine to detect irregularities in normal function and the physiological regulation of a person by examining and contrasting the genes and transcripts in tissues under diverse medical conditions, thus offering patient-focused treatment. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported in February 2023 that 35% of New Molecular Entities (NMEs) approved in 2021 were personalized medicines. With 12 additional approvals in 2022, these medicines have consistently represented at least a quarter of all new drug approvals over the last eight years. This is a substantial increase from less than 10% ten years ago. Consequently, the intensified attention to precision medicine is fuelling the growth of the gene expression market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gene Expression Market?

Major players in the Gene Expression include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Qiagen NV

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

• Promega Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gene Expression Sector?

Progress in technology is a significant trend observed in the gene expression market. Predominant businesses in this sector are gearing towards the RNA gene expression technology. For example, Enzo Biochem, Inc., a leading establishment in biosciences and diagnostics based in the US, unveiled AMPIVIEW in September 2022. This revolutionary platform has been engineered to offer superior sensitivity while identifying and visualizing biomarkers present in cells and tissue samples. AMPIVIEW, an RNA gene expression platform, implements in-situ hybridization technology to identify HPV and SARS-CoV-2 by singularly and sensitively detecting target genes in tissue or cell, simultaneously maintaining the morphology.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gene Expression Market Share?

The gene expression market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Kits And Reagents, DNA Chip Or Microarray, Other Products

2) By Process: Sample Collection, Purification, cDNA Synthesis And Conversion, PCR Analysis, Data Analysis And Interpretation

3) By Technique: RNA Exp, Promoter Analysis, Protein Exp. And Posttranslational Modification Analysis

4) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology And Microbiology, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Kits And Reagents: RNA Isolation Kits, cDNA Synthesis Kits, qPCR Kits, Reverse Transcription Kits, Other Reagents

2) By DNA Chip Or Microarray: Expression Microarrays, Genotyping Microarrays, Comparative Genomic Hybridization Arrays,

3) By Other Products: Software For Data Analysis, Lab Instruments, Consumables

View the full gene expression market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-expression-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gene Expression Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the predominant region in the gene expression market. The market is anticipated to grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The gene expression market report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gene Expression Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Covid 19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report

Covid 19 Rapid Test Kits Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-market

Central Lab Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/central-lab-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.