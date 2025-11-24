Dry Eye Syndrome Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.2% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dry Eye Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Dry Eye Syndrome Market In 2025?

The market size for dry eye syndrome has seen a robust growth lately. It is projected to expand from $3.92 billion in 2024 to $4.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Various factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including better healthcare access, advancements in treatment methods, the rise in medications and varying health conditions, hormonal fluctuations and the effects of ocular surgery.

It's projected that dry eye syndrome market size will undergo robust expansion in the coming years, ballooning to ""$5.51 billion by 2029"" with a CAGR of 7.2%. Various factors are set to contribute to this growth during the forecast period, including an aging population, increased staring at screens, changes in lifestyle patterns, heightened healthcare cognizance and accessibility, trends in ocular surgeries, and the introduction of new treatments. Additionally, the forecast period will observe trends like a more comprehensive approach to eye health, embedding AI into eye care, advancements in telemedicine and distant consultations, a personalized approach to medicine, and a surge in awareness and education.

Download a free sample of the dry eye syndrome market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10704&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Dry Eye Syndrome Market?

As incidences of dry eye syndrome continue to multiply, this trend is projected to drum up expansion in the market for this medical condition. Dry eye syndrome is characterized by inadequate tear production, and the array of products and medications are designed to treat this issue. They work by maintaining sufficient lubrication and hydration for the eyes, enhancing tear production, boosting the quality of tears, curbing inflammation, and safeguarding the ocular surface. In a study by Eyes on Eyecare conducted in March 2022, it was predicted that 35 million Americans will be affected by dry eye disease (DED) in 2022, thereby underlining a growing trend. Further reinforcing this are the findings of health information provider, UpToDate Inc. Their 2022 meta-analysis of three separate studies within the US unveiled a pooled prevalence of dry eye at 8.1%. In light of the increasing occurrences of dry eye syndrome, the demand in the corresponding market stands to escalate.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dry Eye Syndrome Industry?

Major players in the Dry Eye Syndrome include:

• Allergan plc

• Novartis AG

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Santendo Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Alcon Vision LLC

• Akorn Operating Company LLC

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Dry Eye Syndrome Market In The Globe?

The emergence of product innovation is a significant trend in the dry eye syndrome market, with key players introducing innovative products to maintain their market standing. For instance, Entod Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a company based in India, introduced Cyclotears eye drops specifically designed to address dry eye disease in May 2023. The uniqueness of this product is its development through a self-emulsifying drug delivery system (SEDDS) technology that boosts ocular delivery of drugs that are not easily soluble in water. Cyclotears eye drops are infused with cyclodextrin, aiming to boost the stability and staying time of the tear film on the eye's surface. The latest features of Cyclotears eye drops comprise a unique active ingredient, extended retention time, lubricating capacity, and is deemed safe and devoid of preservatives.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report?

The dry eye syndrome market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Liquid Drops, Gel, Liquid Wipes, Eye Ointment, Other Products

2) By Treatment: Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Oral Omega Supplements, Lubricating Agent, Other Treatments

3) By Disease Type: Evaporative, Aqueous

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Laboratories, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Liquid Drops: Preservative-Free Drops, Preserved Liquid Drops, Antibiotic-Infused Drops

2) By Gel: Long-Lasting Gels, Hydrogel Formulations

3) By Liquid Wipes: Pre-Moistened Wipes, Anti-Bacterial Wipes

4) By Eye Ointment: Night-Time Ointments, Therapeutic Ointments

5) By Other Products: Eye Masks, Contact Lens Solutions, Nutritional Supplements

View the full dry eye syndrome market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-eye-syndrome-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Dry Eye Syndrome Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for dry eye syndrome. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the quickest expansion in the dry eye syndrome market during the forecasted period. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sunglasses Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sunglasses-global-market-report

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-market

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vision-care-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.