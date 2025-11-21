Home Office Furniture Market Expected to Reach $7.61 Billion by 2030

The global home office furniture market size is expected to reach $7,615.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Home Office Furniture Market- By product type, the plastic segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home office furniture market generated $3.03 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.61 billion by 2030, witnessing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Surge in entrepreneurship and work from home, growth in urbanization, and rise in inclination of customers toward multi-function furniture drive the growth of the global home office furniture market. However, increase in the cost of raw material and environmental restriction related to deforestation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly raw material and surge in e-commerce sales present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of covid-19 impacted the manufacturing processes and supply chain management during the initial phase. Also, consumer discretionary spending has been minimized, and businesses have noticed a behavioral shift toward safer and more durable products.The trend of work from home, however, has supported the market positively. At the same time, the initiatives for relaxing the regulations by the government bodies have helped the manufacturers and market players to retain their sale structures.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home office furniture market based on product type, material type, price range, distribution channel, and region.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12901 Based on product type, the table segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seating segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on material type, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global home office furniture market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12901 Based on region, Europe held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.Leading players of the global home office furniture market analyzed in the research include Steelcase, Inc., Masco Corporation, HNI Corporation, Haworth, Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, L & J.G. STICKLEY, Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Basset Furniture Industries, and Durham Furniture, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-detergent-market 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-trimmer-market-A16870

