Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market Set to Reach $13.47 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of methenamine hippurate tablets has expanded significantly. Projected growth from $9.52 billion in 2024 to $10.11 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, is expected. The historical growth is tied to factors such as conventional UTI treatment, concerns regarding antibiotic resistance, clinical validation, trends in physician prescriptions, and patients' preference for non-antibiotic treatments.

The market for methenamine hippurate tablets is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years. It's expected to increase to ""$13.47 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Several factors contributing to this forecasted growth include heightened occurrences of UTIs, concerns over rising antibiotic resistance, improvements in the management of UTIs, an emphasis on preventive healthcare measures, as well as clinical trials and ongoing research. Key trends during the prediction period include a higher incidence of UTIs, increasing antibiotic resistance, a predilection for non-antibiotic solutions, a focus on preventive health measures, and continuous research and development.

Download a free sample of the methenamine hippurate tablets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9412&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market?

The methenamine hippurate tablets market is forecasted to grow with the rise in the elderly population. The term geriatric population typically refers to individuals 60 years and older. Such individuals are more susceptible to urinary tract infections due to factors including reduced urine flow, an enlarged prostate, or kidney stones, making methenamine hippurate tablets an essential treatment option. As per data from the World Health Organization - a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations, focused on global public health - one out of every six persons globally will be 60 or older by 2030. In 2022, the number of people over the age of 60 was 1.4 billion. This figure is predicted to double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion. Furthermore, the population of 80 years and above is expected to triple to 426 million. Consequently, the growth of the geriatric population is contributing to the expansion of the methenamine hippurate tablets market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market?

Major players in the Methenamine Hippurate Tablets include:

• Alvogen Lux Holdings S.ÀR.L.

• Micro Labs Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Viatris Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Cipla Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

• Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market In The Future?

In the methenamine hippurate tablets market, the trending factor seems to be product innovations. Prominent companies in the market are spearheading this trend by creating innovative products to solidify their market standing. As an example, EQL Pharma, a Europe-based company with a focus on the production and sale of cost-efficient generic medicines and niche generics, announced in May 2023 that they have licensed Laboratoires Majorelle to distribute Memprex (methenamine hippurate) in France. This move will increase its accessibility and offer a non-antibiotic choice for the prevention of UTI. Laboratoires Majorelle, a leading firm in women's health in France, is now responsible for marketing and distributing Memprex, making available another non-antibiotic option for UTI prevention.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market

The methenamine hippurate tablets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 20 Tablets Or Bottle, 6 Tablets Or Bottle

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

3) By Application: Uncomplicated UTIs, Healthcare-associated UTIs

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By 20 Tablets per Bottle: Standard Packaging, Bulk Packaging Options

2) By 6 Tablets per Bottle: Standard Packaging, Sample Or Trial Packaging

View the full methenamine hippurate tablets market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methenamine-hippurate-tablets-global-market-report

Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the market for methenamine hippurate tablets. The market study for methenamine hippurate tablets spans various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Methenamine Hippurate Tablets Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cough-and-cold-preparations-global-market-report

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-pills-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.