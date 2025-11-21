Melamine Formaldehyde Market Outlook 2025 to 2030 Growth Drivers and Regional Insights

Melamine Formaldehyde Market Application

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing advantages of melamine formaldehyde in the construction sector, along with its increasing adoption in building materials, are key factors propelling the global melamine formaldehyde market Allied Market Research has published a report titled “Melamine Formaldehyde Market by Form (Liquid, Powder) and Application (Laminates, Wood Adhesives, Molding Compounds, Surface Coatings, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global market was valued at $652.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/265 Key Market Drivers:The market growth is fueled by the material’s notable advantages in construction, as well as its expanding application across industries such as paints, furniture, textiles, and automotive. However, stringent government regulations and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges. Meanwhile, advancements in waste management technologies offer fresh growth opportunities for the market.Segment Insights:-By Form:Powder:- Dominated the market in 2020 with over half of the total share and is expected to retain its leading position through 2030. Its widespread use in glazing and particleboard flooring lamination drives this dominance.Liquid:- Forecast to record the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the period, supported by increasing usage in laminates, surface coatings, wood adhesives, and molding compounds.By Application:-Laminates:- Held the largest share in 2020 more than two-fifths of the market due to significant demand in renovation and furniture applications, particularly in residential construction.Surface Coatings:- Expected to post the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2030, driven by rising usage in aerospace, auto refinishing, metal can-coating, paper coatings, and furniture finishing.Regional Analysis- The Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2020, driven by rapid industrialization and booming construction activities. The region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.- Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is set to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.1%, fueled by strong growth in the automotive and construction sectors.Leading Market Players:- Allnex GmbH- Arclin Inc.- BASF SE- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC- Hexion- Hexza Corporation Berhad- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.- Pacific Texchem Pvt. Ltd.- Prefere Resins Holding GmbH- Sprea Misr𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/melamine-formaldehyde-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

