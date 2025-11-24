Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Be By 2025?

The market size for angina pectoris drugs has seen a constant increase over the past years. It is expected to rise from $12.32 billion in 2024 to $12.88 billion in 2025, with a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The historical growth is due to a high occurrence of heart diseases, an aging population, lifestyle related factors, a rise in hypertension rates, and the preponderance of diabetes.

In the ensuing years, a substantial growth is projected for the angina pectoris drugs market. The market is set to escalate to ""$16.42 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The forecasted growth is associated with the increasing global obesity rates, development in precision medicine, emphasis on preventive cardiology, patient awareness programs, and studies on new potential therapeutic targets. Key market trends during this period contain telemedicine for remote patient monitoring, tangible evidence and outcome research, patient-focused medication education, strategic partnerships for market entry, advancements in regulation, and quickened approvals.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Landscape?

The growth of the angina pectoris drug market is anticipated to be driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. These encompass a variety of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary artery disease, elevated blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke. Several factors contribute to the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including an ageing demographic, unhealthy living habits, and the obesity crisis. Medicines for angina pectoris like nitrates, beta-blockers, and calcium channel blockers provide effective relief from chest pain and discomfort due to inadequate blood supply to the heart, thereby improving patients' overall quality of life. For example, data released by the British Heart Foundation, a UK-based cardiovascular research charity, disclosed that about 7.6 million people in the UK are afflicted by heart and circulatory diseases, with roughly 4 million males and 3.6 million females dealing with these conditions. These diseases account for roughly 27% of all UK deaths, leading to over 170,000 deaths per year, or about 480 deaths per day, which means one death every three minutes. As a result, the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases is fuelling the angina pectoris drug market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Angina Pectoris Drugs Market?

Major players in the Angina Pectoris Drugs include:

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Pfizer Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Angina Pectoris Drugs Industry?

The emergence of product innovation is a prominent trend in the market for angina pectoris drugs. To maintain their market share, leading companies are embracing new technologies. For example, in March 2023, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a pharmaceutical corporation based in the UK, introduced Labetalol Hydrochloride Injection, USP, in a ready-to-use syringe. This product has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration of the United States. In hospital settings, the 10 mg/2 mL PFS dosage is utilised for treating severe hypertension and reducing blood pressure.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Angina Pectoris Drugs Market

The angina pectoris drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drugs: Nitrates, Antiplatelet Agents, Beta-adrenergic Blocking Agents, Calcium Channel Blockers, Anti-ischemic Agents, Statins, Antihypertensive Agents, Other Drugs

2) By Indication: Stable Angina, Unstable Angina, Prinzmetal’s Angina

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Transdermal, Other Route Of Administrations

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Nitrates: Short-Acting Nitrates, Long-Acting Nitrates

2) By Antiplatelet Agents: Aspirin, Clopidogrel

3) By Beta-Adrenergic Blocking Agents: Non-Selective Beta Blockers, Selective Beta Blockers

4) By Calcium Channel Blockers: Dihydropyridine Calcium Channel Blockers, Non-dihydropyridine Calcium Channel Blockers

5) By Anti-Ischemic Agents: Ranolazine, Ivabradine

6) By Statins: Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for angina pectoris drugs. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report provides insights into several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

