Albumin Excipient Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Albumin Excipient Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Albumin Excipient Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Albumin Excipient Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a substantial growth in the albumin excipient market size in the past few years. The projections indicate that it will increase from $4.85 billion in 2024 to $5.15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The historic period’s growth was spurred by expansion in the biopharmaceutical sector, broader utilization of biologics, rising occurrence of chronic diseases, advancements in clinical practices and drug innovation, and intensified focus on drug delivery.

The market size for albumin excipients is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, surging to ""$6.64 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This performance forecast can be linked to the ongoing expansion in biopharmaceuticals, a growing biologics pipeline, an aging population, universal vaccination activities, and boosted investments in drug development. Key trend projections within this period encompass biodegradable and biocompatible traits, research collaborations and partnerships, regulatory conformance and quality benchmarks, utilization in cell therapy, and the provision of customized and tailored solutions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Albumin Excipient Market?

The anticipated surge in chronic diseases is predicted to spur the expansion of the albumin excipient market in the future. Chronic diseases are illnesses that persist for three months or longer and may worsen over time. Albumin, a prominent circulating plasma protein, serves as a blood volumizer and a versatile protein carrier for drug targeting, enhancing the pharmacokinetic profile of peptide or protein-based drugs. This aids in the treatment of myriad diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. For example, as per the World Health Organization, a United Nations agency based in Switzerland, in February 2024, there will be a 77% increase in new cancer cases by 2050, reaching over 35 million from the anticipated 20 million cases in 2022. As a result, the escalated prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling the expansion of the albumin excipient market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Albumin Excipient Market?

Major players in the Albumin Excipient include:

• Albumin Therapeutics LLC

• Biotest AG

• CSL Behring

• Grifols S.A.

• HiMedia Laboratories LLC

• InVitria Inc.

• Medxbio Pte Ltd.

• Octapharma AG

• RayBiotech Inc.

• SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Albumin Excipient Market?

Leading entities within the albumin excipient market are increasingly embracing strategic partnerships as a resourceful approach to cater adequately to the essential biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These strategic collaborations provide a framework where companies effectively utilize each other's resources and capabilities for collective benefits and success. An illustrative example occurred in October 2023 when Germany's ARTES Biotechnology GmbH and the Netherlands' Basic Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, entered into a partnership. This joint venture intended to propel forward the production of recombinant proteins in the pharmaceutical field. The ultimate aim of this collaboration is to optimize the supply chain while minimizing time-to-market for newly developed products.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Albumin Excipient Market Growth

The albumin excipient market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin

2) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Human Serum Albumin: 5% Human Serum Albumin, 20% Human Serum Albumin

2) By Recombinant Albumin: Recombinant Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Bovine Serum Albumin

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Albumin Excipient Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the Albumin Excipient market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The report on the global albumin excipient market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

