Demand for Bone Marrow Transplantation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $14.97 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Be By 2025?

The market for bone marrow transplantation has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. The growth is projected to continue from $11.61 billion in 2024 to $12.11 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The significant growth in the previous years is largely due to factors such as an increase in hematologic disorders, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, enhanced awareness and education, an aging population, and government initiatives and support.

In the coming years, the bone marrow transplantation market is anticipated to experience robust growth. The market is predicted to expand to a value of ""$14.97 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the progress in immunotherapy, the rising demand for allogeneic transplants, the widening use in non-hematologic diseases, personalized medicines and precision therapeutics, and worldwide collaborations and partnerships. Key trends for the forecast period involve technological advancements, increased demand for allogeneic transplants, rising utilization in non-cancerous diseases, the emergence of car-T cell therapies, and improved pre-transplant diagnostics.

Download a free sample of the bone marrow transplantation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10046&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Landscape?

The escalating incidence of cancer and other diseases is predicted to spark an increase in bone marrow transplantation in the future. Cancer, a serious disease where the body's cells multiply rapidly and unrestrained, causing aberrant growth. The purpose of a bone marrow transplant is to treat various diseases and cancers by inserting healthy bone marrow cells into an individual once their diseased bone marrow has been treated to eliminate the aberrant cells, thereby helping to treat the escalating incidence of cancer and other diseases. For instance, the American Cancer Society Inc., a nonprofit organization based in the U.S., reported in 2022 that roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases are anticipated to be identified, resulting in an approximated 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the United States in 2022. Therefore, the escalating incidence of cancer and other diseases will fuel the demand for bone marrow transplantation.

Who Are The Top Players In The Bone Marrow Transplantation Market?

Major players in the Bone Marrow Transplantation include:

• Merck Millipore Corporation

• Sanofi SA

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• HemaCare Corporation

• AllCells LLC

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Conversant Bio Company

• Lifeline Cell Technology LLC

• Mesoblast Ltd.

• PromoCell GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bone Marrow Transplantation Industry?

The surge in technological advancements is a notable trend in the bone marrow transplantation market. Many leading healthcare corporations in the sector are striving to develop modern and enhanced technology to offer their customers innovative solutions and maintain their market standings. For example, in November 2023, BioIntelliSense, a health monitoring and clinical intelligence firm in the US, as well as UC Davis Health, a US-based hospital, initiated a program for continuous monitoring of patients undergoing bone marrow transplants. This pioneering initiative in the hospital is designed for individuals receiving Bone Marrow Transplant and Hematology or Oncology services. The initiative involves the use of BioIntelliSense's FDA-approved BioButton wearable devices besides algorithm-driven data analysis and a clinical intelligence system. The goal is to monitor minute changes in vital signs and identify early signs of patient decline. This preemptive strategy facilitates informed clinical decisions and prompt interventions to safeguard patient health.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market

The bone marrow transplantation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant, Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplant

2) By Indication: Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia, Multiple Myelomas, Solid Tumors, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Other Indications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Multispecialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant: Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant, Bone Marrow Harvesting And Storage, Conditioning Regimens, Post-Transplant Care

2) By Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplant: Matched Sibling Donor Transplant, Matched Unrelated Donor Transplant, Haploidentical Transplant, Cord Blood Transplant, Conditioning Regimens, Post-Transplant Care

View the full bone marrow transplantation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bone-marrow-transplantation-global-market-report

Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the lead in the bone marrow transplantation market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in this market during the forecast period. The report on the bone marrow transplantation market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.