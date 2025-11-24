Deep Vein Thrombosis Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Deep Vein Thrombosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Through 2025?

The growth of the deep vein thrombosis market has been consistent in the previous years. This market, currently valued at $1.06 billion as of 2024, will escalate to a value of $1.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The observed growth in the historical period is a result of several factors, including increased specialization in vascular medicine, the impact of medical guidelines, focus on preventing thrombosis, development in clinical research, and heightened awareness regarding its diagnosis.

The market size for deep vein thrombosis is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to escalate to ""$1.3 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The augmentation during the projected timeframe can be connected to the increasing elderly populace, surge in lifestyle-related diseases, stress on preventive healthcare, novel treatment methods, and added emphasis on patient-oriented care. Significant trends during this forecast period comprise enhanced awareness of risk factors, developments in diagnostic techniques, innovative treatments, public health campaigns, and prevention after surgery.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Deep Vein Thrombosis Market?

The anticipated growth of the deep vein thrombosis market is linked to the rising number of individuals in need of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment. DVT treatment involves the use of drugs like anticoagulants and others to prevent the onset of new blood clots and enlargement of existing ones, thereby mitigating the illness. A rise in the number of patients necessitating DVT treatment signifies an increase in the prevalence of deep vein thrombosis, necessitating products designed for DVT diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. For example, in February 2023, the US-based national public health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported that deep vein thrombosis could affect up to 900,000 individuals annually in the United States alone, with between 60,000 and 100,000 Americans dying from DVT or pulmonary embolism each year. Hence, the surging number of people requiring DVT treatment is driving market growth.

Which Players Dominate The Deep Vein Thrombosis Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Deep Vein Thrombosis include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

• Novartis AG

• Mylan N.V.

• Bayer AG

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Medtronic PLC

What Are The Future Trends Of The Deep Vein Thrombosis Market?

The emergence of product innovations is a prominent trend observed in the deep vein thrombosis industry. Key companies within the sector are utilizing cutting-edge technologies to create new products and maintain their market standing. An exhibit to this is a US-based innovator of therapy solutions, Penumbra Inc., which unveiled Lightning Flash in January 2023. This state-of-the-art mechanical thrombectomy system was developed to tackle venous and pulmonary thrombus. The system, boasting Penumbra's pioneering lightning-intelligent aspiration tech and forward-thinking dual clot detection algorithms, is sculpted to swiftly eliminate sizable blood clots, including venous thrombus and pulmonary emboli. This affords physicians a torque-capable, large catheter structured for effective removal of a large clot load in the pulmonary arteries or deep venous system while still offering an exceptional safety profile.

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The deep vein thrombosis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Anticoagulants, Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Other Drug Class

2) By Treatment: Surgery, Drugs, Other Treatments

3) By Mode Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Other Modes Of Action

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Anticoagulants: Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs), Vitamin K Antagonists, Low Molecular Weight Heparins, Unfractionated Heparin

2) By Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Retrievable IVC Filters, Permanent IVC Filters, Advanced IVC Filter Systems

3) By Other Drug Class: Thrombolytics, Antiplatelet Agents, Fibrinolytics, Combination Therapy

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Deep Vein Thrombosis Market?

In 2024, the region leading the market for deep vein thrombosis was North America. The global deep vein thrombosis market report predicts that during the forecast period, the most rapid growth will come from Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

