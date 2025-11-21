Emergency Response Enters the AI Era Says GINA Software

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GINA Software, a Europe-based vendor helping first responders transform emergency response through advanced digital solutions, believes that AI will make crisis management and decision-making more efficient. The company, whose software has supported response efforts during some of the world’s most challenging crises over the past 15 years, is already integrating AI capabilities into its computer-aided dispatch platform.

GINA develops software designed to help lifesavers maximize their response efficiency through coordination, communication, and situational awareness. The company began as a university startup 15 years ago and today supports EMS providers, PSAPs, law enforcement, and humanitarian organizations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Its platform has proven indispensable in high-pressure situations that demand seamless coordination and rapid decision-making, whether it’s a fire, traffic accident, police operation, rescue mission, or natural disaster. GINA’s software has supported responders in a wide range of global crises, including earthquake in Haiti, the tsunami in Japan, armed conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the very beginning, we have aimed to empower first responders who put their lives on the line through innovative technology, helping them move from paper-based processes to digital tools so they can focus on their work and make better decisions,” says Zbyněk Poulíček, CEO at GINA Software. According to him, the next natural step is to integrate artificial intelligence into emergency response efforts.

“While still in its early stages, AI has the potential to play an important role in emergency management and will fundamentally change how we make decisions, save lives, and manage crises,” adds Poulicek.

“Ongoing developments in AI-driven tools have already proven their practical applications, from calculating the fastest route to an incident to predicting how fires will spread and forecasting floods,” he explains, noting that GINA is already integrating AI capabilities into its Smart CAD platform.

According to the company, AI’s ability to process and analyze massive amounts of data from diverse sources, such as weather patterns, satellite imagery, social media, and sensor networks, will play a key role in use cases such as:

● Predictive analytics for disaster preparedness

● AI-enhanced training for dispatchers, commanders, and first responders

● Emergency coordination in the field

● Real-time disaster monitoring and damage assessment

● Crisis communication via AI chatbots and virtual assistants

GINA Software is an official supplier to United Nations peacekeeping missions and collaborates with the European Space Agency. Thanks to its advanced technology and strong social impact, GINA has been recognized in prestigious competitions such as the Microsoft Imagine Cup. Deloitte Social Impact Award and the SDG Award, which honors projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About GINA

GINA is a provider of emergency coordination software that helps first responders to maximize their response efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.