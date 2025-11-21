Integral Systems S.A.S and FasterCapital Launch Partnership to Transform Colombia’s Tech Landscape

INTSY LLC corporate logo representing its Hybrid Intelligence and enterprise automation ecosystem. Carlos Alcides Ramirez, CEO & Head of Product Development at INTSY LLC

The partnership will strengthen Hybrid-Intelligence innovation, expand deployment of ROBHIE™, and accelerate enterprise automation across multiple markets.

INTSY LLC is redefining enterprise automation with Hybrid Intelligence, enabling organizations to operate faster, smarter, and more efficiently.” — Carlos Alcides Ramírez Rodríguez, CEO of INTSY LLC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTSY LLC (USA), a global technology company specializing in Hybrid Intelligence and enterprise automation, together with its founding company Integral Systems S.A.S (Colombia), announced a strategic partnership with FasterCapital through the LaunchUp program. The partnership supports the worldwide expansion of INTSY LLC and strengthens the deployment of its flagship Hybrid-Intelligence platform, ROBHIE™, along with its on-demand services vertical, ROBHIE QUICK™. Although Integral Systems S.A.S served as the origin of the organization, INTSY LLC now leads all innovation, AI development, and global corporate operations, focusing on markets in the United States, Europe, Canada, LATAM, and the Middle East.

ROBHIE™ Hybrid Intelligence Manager Platform

ROBHIE™ is a next-generation Hybrid-Intelligence ecosystem that integrates AI, autonomous multi-agent systems, document intelligence, workflow automation and voice-driven business operations into a unified SaaS environment. Unlike traditional ERP or CRM tools, the platform introduces an operational model in which intelligent agents can execute end-to-end business processes through natural language, reducing administrative workloads and enabling organizations to operate more efficiently. ROBHIE™ includes modules for document intelligence, financial automation, workflow orchestration, community management, education, health operations, and real-time service coordination through ROBHIE QUICK™.

ROBHIE QUICK™ – On-Demand Services Vertical

ROBHIE QUICK™ extends the platform into logistics and operational services, enabling scheduling, routing, assignment management and automated financial workflows powered by multi-agent intelligence and natural language command execution.

FasterCapital Partnership

Through FasterCapital’s LaunchUp program, Integral Systems gains access to a global acceleration network known for its rigorous selection standards and experience supporting technology startups. The program provides strategic mentorship, funding support and technical resources designed to accelerate product development and market penetration. The collaboration validates the company’s innovation-driven approach and positions it for rapid expansion across Latin America’s evolving digital economy.

Executive Perspectives

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, stated:

“INTSY represents the type of forward-thinking, innovation-driven company that aligns with the goals of the LaunchUp program. Their Hybrid-Intelligence model, combining AI, autonomous multi-agent systems and natural-language operations, addresses the global demand for more efficient and intelligent business automation. We look forward to supporting their international expansion and their contribution to the next generation of enterprise technology.”

Carlos Alcides Ramírez Rodríguez, CEO of INTSY LLC and Founder of ROBHIE™, added:

“The partnership with FasterCapital marks a key milestone in the organization’s expansion strategy. With INTSY LLC headquartered in the United States and focused on delivering next-generation Hybrid-Intelligence platforms such as ROBHIE™ and ROBHIE QUICK™, the company is positioned to scale across North America, Europe, Canada, the Middle East and LATAM. FasterCapital’s experience and global network will accelerate the advancement of intelligent automation powered by AI and autonomous multi-agent systems.”

Growth Trajectory and Future Plans

INTSY LLC plans to leverage this partnership to strengthen its Hybrid-Intelligence ecosystem, expand into additional international markets and accelerate adoption of ROBHIE™ across multiple regions. The company will continue enhancing its R&D capabilities, scaling its multi-agent AI architecture, expanding global presence and forming strategic alliances to support long-term growth.

About INTSY LLC (USA)

INTSY LLC is a technology company based in the United States specializing in Hybrid Intelligence, enterprise automation and global SaaS ecosystems. Its flagship platforms, ROBHIE™ and ROBHIE QUICK™, integrate AI, autonomous agents, document intelligence, workflow automation, analytics and operational automation for organizations worldwide.

About Integral Systems S.A.S (Colombia)

Integral Systems S.A.S, founded more than 25 years ago, served as the origin of what evolved into INTSY LLC. Its history in enterprise software development laid the foundation for new AI-driven platforms and the company’s global expansion strategy.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-founding and co-funding innovative startups. Founded in 2014, the organization has supported hundreds of companies worldwide through business development, funding assistance and technical acceleration programs. The LaunchUp program helps early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic support and access to a global network.

Media Contact

Rasha Almasri

rasha.almasri@fastercapital.com

+1 (512) 400-0256‬

