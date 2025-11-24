Thrombophilia Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Thrombophilia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Thrombophilia Market?

In recent years, the thrombophilia market has seen robust growth. The market, which was valued at $17.03 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $18.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include heightened awareness, advances in research and development in anticoagulant therapies, an aging demographic, progress in genetic research, and a rise in the occurrence of thrombotic disorders.

The size of the thrombophilia market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It will reach a market worth of ""$24.57 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as personalized medicine, the introduction of unique therapies, the integration of artificial intelligence, healthcare regulations and policies, and heightened patient education and empowerment. The forecast period is also expected to see trends like technological advancements, the increasing scope of telemedicine, rising incidence rates, developments in the biopharmaceutical sector, and cooperative research efforts.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Thrombophilia Market?

The growth of the thrombophilia market is projected to be fuelled by a surge in the elderly population. The term 'elderly population' applies to individuals aged 65 and over, and its proportion is defined as the combined total of elderly and young people as a fraction of the entire population. Elderly adults often have thrombophilic risk factors, which help identify those at potential risk for undesirable clinical results. Therefore, a growth in the elderly population enhances the market by increasing demand for thrombophilia medication. For example, as per data provided by America’s Health Rankings, an organisation that analyses health outcomes based in the US, in 2022, approximately 56 million adults aged 65 and above comprise around 16.9% of the overall US populous. By 2030, it is projected that there would be more than 73.1 million older individuals. Hence, the surging elderly populace is contributing to the expansion of the thrombophilia market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Thrombophilia Market?

Major players in the Thrombophilia include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

• Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co. Limited

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Limited

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

• Novartis AG

• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co. Limited

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Thrombophilia Industry?

In the field of thrombophilia, technological advancements are emerging as a leading trend. Predominant market players are in the process of innovating advanced technologies to maintain their market positions. One such instance is the revolutionary technology named Eloctate, developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, introduced in May 2023. This trailblazing approach leverages a unique fusion protein, extending the stability and duration of coagulation factors in the bloodstream. The objective of integrating this technology with existing therapies is to produce drugs with extended action, reducing the frequency of doses, thus enhancing patient adherence and life quality.

What Segments Are Covered In The Thrombophilia Market Report?

The thrombophilia market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Factor V Leiden, Prothrombin 20210, Antiphospholipid Syndrome, Other Type

2) By Drugs: Heparin, Warfarin, Other Drugs

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Factor V Leiden: Genetic Testing, Anticoagulant Therapy

2) By Prothrombin 20210: Genetic Testing, Anticoagulant Therapy

3) By Antiphospholipid Syndrome: Antiphospholipid Antibody Testing, Anticoagulant Therapy

4) By Other Types: Protein C Deficiency, Protein S Deficiency, Antithrombin III Deficiency, Other Genetic Conditions

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Thrombophilia Market?

In 2024, North America led the thrombophilia market, with a forecast for continued growth. The market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

