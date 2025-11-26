Liquid Packaging Market Size Worth $738.68 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquid Packaging Global Market Report 2025– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Liquid Packaging Market Worth?

In the past few years, the liquid packaging market has seen robust growth. The market, which was valued at $504.05 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $532.04 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The impressive growth during the historic period has been fueled by factors such as the expansion of the beverage industry, sustainability initiatives, e-commerce growth, packaging legislation, and changes in consumer behavior.

The liquid packaging market size is projected to experience substantial growth over the upcoming years, reaching $738.68 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as health-conscious living, food delivery services, reusable packaging, cosmetic and personal care products, and environmentally-friendly materials. The forecast period is likely to witness major trends such as intelligent packaging solutions, single-serve and on-the-go packaging, smart city solutions, pharmaceutical liquid packaging, and digital printing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Liquid Packaging Market?

The surge in the demand for flexible packaging plays a substantial role in propelling the liquid packaging market's expansion. Flexible packaging, whose shape can be easily altered when filled or during utilization, is predominantly employed in liquid packaging. Its advantages such as ease of transportation and enhancing product durability make it a preferred choice. For instance, Sustainable Packaginig News in their May 2022 article pointed out that flexible packaging solutions are witnessing increasing demand in Food and Beverage (F&B) businesses. This is because packaging solutions using flexible materials like aluminium could lead to 75% less carbon emissions compared to other options. Many food companies are contemplating the use of flexible packaging for their items. By 2028, the market is predicted to exceed its current estimated value of USD 390 billion, owing to emerging trends revolutionizing the flexible packaging industry portfolio. As a result, the escalating demand for flexible packaging is fuelling the growth of the liquid packaging market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Liquid Packaging Market?

Major players in the Liquid Packaging include:

• Berry Global Inc.

• Amcor Limited

• Constantia Flexibles

• Goglio S.p.A

• Gerresheimer AG

• Mondi PLC.

• ProAmpac Intemediate Inc

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Smurfit Kappa PLC

• Tetra Laval

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Liquid Packaging Sector?

Leading businesses in the liquid packaging sector are focusing their efforts on creating automated packing systems for liquids. This innovation aims to boost production efficiency, minimize labor costs, increase precision, and guarantee product safety throughout the packaging process. Automated packaging systems involve the use of mechanized equipment and technology to execute packaging operations with little to no human input. The system is versatile enough to handle all sorts of liquids, even those consisting of particles or solids, thus making it appropriate for multiple uses in the food and beverage sector. For instance, in November of 2023, CRYOVAC Brand 308A CE Vertical Form-Fill-Seal System, a cutting-edge automated packing solution aimed at liquid products, was unveiled by Sealed Air Corporation, a US-based packaging firm. The system operates at an impressive rate of 28 packs per minute, greatly enhancing efficiency in packaging lines. Capable of dealing with both hot and cold products and withstanding temperatures up to 95 degrees Celsius, it can be used for a broad spectrum of liquid products, including sauces and soups.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Liquid Packaging Market Share?

The liquid packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging: Rigid, Flexible

2) By Technology: Blow Molding, Form Fill, Aseptic

3) By Packaging Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Other Packaging Materials

4) By End User: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Household Care, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid: Bottles (Plastic And Glass), Cans, Tetra Paks, Jars, Drums And Tanks

2) By Flexible: Pouches (Stand-Up And Flat), Bags, Shrink Sleeves, Flexible Tubes, Laminated Films

What Are The Regional Trends In The Liquid Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the liquid packaging market, with Asia-Pacific poised to exhibit the most significant growth in the forthcoming period. The detailed liquid packaging market report encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

