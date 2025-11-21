United States Bone Broth Market Analysis | Accelerating at 16.4% CAGR Through 2032
U.S. Bone Broth Market Outlook | Size, Share & Future Growth Predictions
According to DataM Intelligence, the United States Bone Broth Market is expected to expand from USD 620 million in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.4%.
The rise of protein-rich, gut-health functional beverages is accelerating nationwide consumption.
The U.S. poultry-based bone broth market was valued at USD 105.8 million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 537.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period.
Growth Drivers
• 74% of U.S. consumers prefer high-collagen natural nutrition products.
• Wellness beverages market growing 3x faster than conventional packaged foods.
• E-commerce functional food sales surpassed USD 8 billion in 2024.
• Keto, Paleo, and intermittent fasting diets boost adoption.
Segmentation
By Product Type
Liquid Bone Broth: 55%
Powdered Broth: 35%
Concentrates & Others: 10%
By Protein Source
Chicken (40%), Beef (45%), Turkey & Others (15%)
By Distribution Channel
E-commerce dominates at 48%.
Regional Trends
1. California, Texas, and New York are demand hotspots.
2. Midwest showing strong growth due to rising sports nutrition adoption.
Key Players
Kettle & Fire || Pacific Foods || Bonafide Provisions || Ancient Nutrition || Swanson
Bonafide Provisions || Bare Bones Broth Co || LonoLife || Erie Bone Broth || Bone Broth Company || BrothMasters and Five Way.
Conclusion
The U.S. bone broth market is on a strong upward trajectory driven by demand for clean-label, collagen-rich functional nutrition.
