United States Bone Broth Market Analysis | Accelerating at 16.4% CAGR Through 2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size and Growth

According to DataM Intelligence, the United States Bone Broth Market is expected to expand from USD 620 million in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.4%.

The rise of protein-rich, gut-health functional beverages is accelerating nationwide consumption.

The U.S. poultry-based bone broth market was valued at USD 105.8 million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 537.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

• 74% of U.S. consumers prefer high-collagen natural nutrition products.
• Wellness beverages market growing 3x faster than conventional packaged foods.
• E-commerce functional food sales surpassed USD 8 billion in 2024.
• Keto, Paleo, and intermittent fasting diets boost adoption.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Liquid Bone Broth: 55%

Powdered Broth: 35%

Concentrates & Others: 10%

By Protein Source

Chicken (40%), Beef (45%), Turkey & Others (15%)

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce dominates at 48%.

Regional Trends

1. California, Texas, and New York are demand hotspots.

2. Midwest showing strong growth due to rising sports nutrition adoption.

Key Players

Kettle & Fire || Pacific Foods || Bonafide Provisions || Ancient Nutrition || Swanson
Bonafide Provisions || Bare Bones Broth Co || LonoLife || Erie Bone Broth || Bone Broth Company || BrothMasters and Five Way.

Conclusion

The U.S. bone broth market is on a strong upward trajectory driven by demand for clean-label, collagen-rich functional nutrition.



