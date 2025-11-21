United States Bone Broth Market Analysis | Accelerating at 16.4% CAGR Through 2032

United States Bone Broth Market

U.S. Bone Broth Market to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2032 as High-Protein Functional Foods Surge" — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the United States Bone Broth Market is expected to expand from USD 620 million in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.4%.The rise of protein-rich, gut-health functional beverages is accelerating nationwide consumption.The U.S. poultry-based bone broth market was valued at USD 105.8 million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 537.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/usa-bone-broth-market Growth Drivers• 74% of U.S. consumers prefer high-collagen natural nutrition products.• Wellness beverages market growing 3x faster than conventional packaged foods.• E-commerce functional food sales surpassed USD 8 billion in 2024.• Keto, Paleo, and intermittent fasting diets boost adoption.SegmentationBy Product TypeLiquid Bone Broth: 55%Powdered Broth: 35%Concentrates & Others: 10%By Protein SourceChicken (40%), Beef (45%), Turkey & Others (15%)By Distribution ChannelE-commerce dominates at 48%.Regional Trends1. California, Texas, and New York are demand hotspots.2. Midwest showing strong growth due to rising sports nutrition adoption.Key PlayersKettle & Fire || Pacific Foods || Bonafide Provisions || Ancient Nutrition || SwansonBonafide Provisions || Bare Bones Broth Co || LonoLife || Erie Bone Broth || Bone Broth Company || BrothMasters and Five Way.ConclusionThe U.S. bone broth market is on a strong upward trajectory driven by demand for clean-label, collagen-rich functional nutrition.Related Related

