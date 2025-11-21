Japan Flying Cars Market to hit USD 130.42 million by 2031 | Rising Urban Air Mobility & eVTOL Expansion

Japan Flying Cars Market

Japan Flying Cars Market to Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2032 as Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Accelerates” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

TOKYO, OSAKA, JAPAN, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Japan Flying Cars Market surged from USD 10.24 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 130.42 million by 2031, expanding at a robust CAGR of 37.45% during 2024–2031.Government-backed aviation reforms, corporate investments, and air-taxi pilot programs are fueling adoption.SkyDrive, a leading Japanese eVTOL manufacturer, secured an US$82 million grant from METI’s Next Generation Air Mobility initiative, significantly boosting its development efforts.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/japan-flying-cars-market Latest M&A and Strategic Investments1. SkyDrive, Japan’s leading eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle developer, raised $57 million in a pre-series D funding round led by MUFG Bank with strategic participation from Suzuki Motor Corp., East Japan Railway, Kyushu Railway, and several others. These alliances are structured as both capital investments and business collaborations, aiming at integrating eVTOL technology with established transportation networks and accelerating flying car commercialization in Japan and abroad.​2. Suzuki has made a fresh investment in SkyDrive, strengthening their collaboration to jointly develop and manufacture flying cars, with a particular focus on both the Japanese domestic and the Indian market.Growth Drivers• Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI) allocated USD 800 million for UAM initiatives.• Osaka Expo 2025 to host world’s first large-scale flying taxi showcase.• Rising congestion prompting adoption of aerial commuting.• Advancements in battery density enabling longer flight ranges.SegmentationBy Vehicle TypeVTOL Flying Cars: 68%Hybrid-Electric Aerial Vehicles: 24%Autonomous Air Taxis: 8%By ApplicationAir Taxi, Emergency Response, Tourism, LogisticsRequest for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/japan-flying-cars-market Latest News1. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has officially chosen two consortia one led by Japan Airlines (JAL) and another by Nomura Real Estate Development, along with big names like ANA and major railway operators to pioneer flying car demonstration flights over Tokyo’s coasts and the Tama River in 2026, aiming for limited commercial launch by FY2027 and full rollout by 2030.​2. At the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 site, SkyDrive successfully completed public demonstration flights of its three-seat SD-05 model, with ongoing plans to initiate service in the Osaka region and partner with area tourism groups for aerial sightseeing and mobility applications.​3. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has formalized an ambitious four-phase plan for progressive commercial flying car (eVTOL) deployment with initial operations likely from 2027, infrastructure development, and industry-wide collaboration involving both domestic and international developersRegional Highlights✦ Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya are early adoption hubs.✦ Strong collaboration with U.S. and EU aviation regulators.Recent Product Launches and Demonstrations1. SkyDrive is ramping up production of its SD-05 flying car, targeting annual manufacturing of 100 vehicles in cooperation with Suzuki. Pre-orders have already been received from Japanese aerial tourism associations, and international showroom partnerships are expanding to raise global awareness.​NECco. announced successful test flights for its own 'FLYING CAR' prototype, reportedly reaching 3 meters altitude in pilot experiments.​2. ANA and U.S.-based Joby Aviation are preparing for a joint venture to deploy over 100 air taxis in Japan from 2027, targeting urban and inter-city routes as regulatory approvals proceed.Competitive LandscapeSkyDrive || Japan Airlines Mobility Division || Toyota AAM | Honda Jet Mobility || EHang (Japan JV) || Cartivator || AeroVironment and Suzuki.Recent Developments• SkyDrive begins mass production with Suzuki (2025).• Toyota invests in next-gen hydrogen hybrid flying cars.• JAL completes autonomous UAM corridor testing.The SD-05 eVTOL, planned for use at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, highlights the cost challenge, offering two-seat capacity and a limited 10 km range.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Japan's flying cars market is rapidly evolving, driven by strong government backing, rising investment in next-generation air mobility, and active participation from leading domestic players like SkyDrive. While high eVTOL development costs and limited early-stage capabilities pose challenges, ongoing technological advancements and major initiatives such as the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo are accelerating commercialization. With robust regulatory support and growing industry collaborations, Japan is positioning itself as a global frontrunner in urban air mobility, paving the way for safer, faster, and more sustainable transport in the coming decade.Japan is positioning itself as a global leader in flying vehicles, driven by aggressive regulatory support and rapid commercialization efforts.

