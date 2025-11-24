Lactose Intolerance Treatment Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market?

In recent times, the market size for lactose intolerance treatment has seen considerable growth. It is predicted to expand from $32.4 billion in 2024 to $34.43 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to factors such as heightened awareness, alterations in dietary habits, an international increase in instances of lactose intolerance, the growth of healthcare infrastructure, consumer inclination towards natural and alternative products, coupled with government funding.

The market for lactose intolerance treatment is forecasted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, with expectations to reach ""$45.74 billion by 2029,"" expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The predicted growth in this timeframe is linked to on-going research and development, escalating occurrence rates, strategies centered around personalized medicine, heightened healthcare spending, worldwide food habit globalization, and patient-oriented healthcare. The prevailing trends during the forecast period encompass increased preference for dairy substitutes, evolution in diagnostic tool technology, creation of enzyme supplements, nutraceuticals and functional foods, global awareness and educational drives, and thriving expansion in emerging markets.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market?

The lactose intolerance treatment market is set to experience future growth, fueled by the rising cases of small intestine diseases. These conditions affect the body's digestive system and often result in enduring inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract. The treatment for these small intestine disorders usually involves a lactose intolerance regimen. This includes lactose, which is split by the lactase enzyme into simpler sugars, glucose and galactose, within the small intestine. A report from the Austria-based non-profit organization, United European Gastroenterology (UEG), revealed that over 300 million people across Europe suffer from digestive diseases. They calculate the financial impact of these conditions to have stood at 0.12% of GDP in 2021, equating to a cost of $20 billion across Europe. The calculated cost for productivity losses prevention in 2019 was $11.4 billion worth and expected to jump to $34.2 billion for 75% reductions in the future. Thus, the surge in small intestine diseases' occurrences fosters the growth of the lactose intolerance treatment market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market?

Major players in the Lactose Intolerance Treatment include:

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Ganeden Inc.

• Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

• Novozymes A/S

• Cargill Incorporated

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Industry?

The rise of technology is a significant trend emerging in the sector for lactose intolerance treatment. The main companies in this industry aim to create technological innovations to enhance their standing in the market. To demonstrate, in July 2023, Nestlé, a Swiss multinational food and beverage processing corporation, launched a flexible and economical technology for reducing sugar, which could be utilized in various product classifications and offers more advantages than just cutting down on sugar. It's also capable of manufacturing low-lactose and non-fat milk-based products, and decrease overall sugar content.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market Report?

The lactose intolerance treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Food Supplements, Enzyme Lactase Supplements, Probiotics, Other Treatments

2) By Intolerance Type: Primary Lactose Intolerance, Secondary Lactose Intolerance, Congenital Lactose Intolerance, Developmental Lactose Intolerance

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Food Supplements, Lactose-Free Dairy Products, Fortified Foods

2) By Enzyme Lactase Supplements, Capsules, Tablets, Chewable Tablets, Liquid Formulations

3) By Probiotics, Probiotic Yogurts, Probiotic Capsules, Probiotic Powders

4) By Other Treatments, Dietary Modifications, Prescription Medications

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest market for lactose intolerance treatment. The forecast of progression in this market was also included. The report encompasses data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

