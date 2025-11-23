Deputy President Paul Mashatile holds courtesy meeting with Premier Li Qiang of the People’s Republic of China

This afternoon His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile had a Courtesy Meeting with Premier LI Qiang of the People’s Republic of China at the NH Hotel, Sandton.

The meeting provided an opportunity to advance South Africa’s strategic objectives in trade, investment, industrialisation, multilateral cooperation and governance, while deepening political and diplomatic ties with China.

During the meeting, Deputy President Mashatile emphasised South Africa’s readiness to expand value-added exports, attract greater Chinese investment in beneficiation, manufacturing, renewable energy, and digital sectors, integrating South African firms into Chinese and global value chains for inclusive growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

Following by President Ramaphosa’s State Visit and Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to China in July 2025, this high-level engagement was to consolidate and leverage the All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, G20 leaders adopted the Declaration by an overwhelming consensus at the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province. Deputy President Mashatile, expressed his appreciation of the Chinese’ substantive and financial support for South Africa’s G20 Presidency and in its other developmental efforts.

“I would like to reaffirm South Africa’s appreciation for China’s support, including its generous contributions of RMB 2 million (R5.34 million) to DIRCO and an additional USD 2 million (R36.8 million) in support of South Africa’s G20 Presidency and Leaders’ Summit,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

Africa will soon participate in the 4th Session of the South Africa-China High-Level People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM) and the 13th South Africa-China Strategic Dialogue to be held back-to-back in Beijing in December 2025. In March 2026, South Africa will host the Bi-National Commission (BNC) in South Africa.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates