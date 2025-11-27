Experts Watches Launches Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Program for Vintage Watch Buyers
Rigorous 30-point inspection ensures authenticity, quality, and transparency few dealers provide.
Founded in 1998, Experts Watches has become a leading destination for vintage watches and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces. With more than 40 years of experience in watch collecting and restoration, Rafii developed the program to give collectors and first-time buyers a reliable way to purchase authenticated luxury watches from a trusted dealer with decades of industry expertise.
Key Highlights
• Certified authenticity:
Every watch undergoes a 30-point inspection and verification, ensuring buyers receive a fully authenticated vintage or luxury timepiece.
• Authentication guarantee:
Transparent grading ensures collector confidence. Our expert team brings deep brand and industry knowledge to verify authenticity and maintain the integrity of every watch.
• Collector-grade brands:
Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Heuer, Jaeger LeCoultre, Patek Philippe.
• Trusted dealer since 1998:
Over 10,000 satisfied customers worldwide rely on Experts Watches for authentic vintage and pre-owned luxury watches.
• Industry recognition:
Featured in A Blog to Watch, Huffington Post, JCK Jewelry Industry, BPAS, and Fox Business.
Authentication Through Rigorous Inspection
The 30-point checklist evaluates movement, case, dial, hands, functionality, accuracy, and overall authenticity, an essential process for maintaining the trust of vintage and luxury watch collectors. Experts Watches deals with timepieces ranging from new to more than 100 years old, including chronographs, diving watches, world timers, and complicated pieces such as triple-date chronographs, moonphase, and perpetual calendars. When required, servicing is performed to ensure the watch meets quality standards before certification.
Trusted by Over 10,000 Customers
Ranked among the Top 1% vintage watch sellers online, Experts Watches has completed more than 10,000 successful transactions. Customers consistently highlight the company’s accuracy, transparency, and personalized support, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted source for authentic vintage watches and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces.
Collector-Grade Brands
The Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Program includes highly sought-after brands such as Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Heuer, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Patek Philippe, along with other respected luxury and vintage watchmakers known for precision, craftsmanship, and collector value.
