Experts Watches Launches Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Program for Vintage Watch Buyers

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts Watches has announced the launch of its Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Program , designed to raise the standard for buying vintage watches, luxury watches, and certified pre-owned timepieces online. Featuring a rigorous 30-point inspection and an Authentication Guarantee, the program ensures every timepiece meets strict criteria for integrity, quality, and authenticity, providing collectors with a trusted source for authentic vintage watches.Founded in 1998, Experts Watches has become a leading destination for vintage watches and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces. With more than 40 years of experience in watch collecting and restoration, Rafii developed the program to give collectors and first-time buyers a reliable way to purchase authenticated luxury watches from a trusted dealer with decades of industry expertise.Key Highlights• Certified authenticity:Every watch undergoes a 30-point inspection and verification, ensuring buyers receive a fully authenticated vintage or luxury timepiece.• Authentication guarantee:Transparent grading ensures collector confidence. Our expert team brings deep brand and industry knowledge to verify authenticity and maintain the integrity of every watch.• Collector-grade brands:Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Heuer, Jaeger LeCoultre, Patek Philippe.• Trusted dealer since 1998:Over 10,000 satisfied customers worldwide rely on Experts Watches for authentic vintage and pre-owned luxury watches.• Industry recognition:Featured in A Blog to Watch, Huffington Post, JCK Jewelry Industry, BPAS, and Fox Business.Authentication Through Rigorous InspectionThe 30-point checklist evaluates movement, case, dial, hands, functionality, accuracy, and overall authenticity, an essential process for maintaining the trust of vintage and luxury watch collectors. Experts Watches deals with timepieces ranging from new to more than 100 years old, including chronographs, diving watches, world timers, and complicated pieces such as triple-date chronographs, moonphase, and perpetual calendars. When required, servicing is performed to ensure the watch meets quality standards before certification.Trusted by Over 10,000 CustomersRanked among the Top 1% vintage watch sellers online, Experts Watches has completed more than 10,000 successful transactions. Customers consistently highlight the company’s accuracy, transparency, and personalized support, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted source for authentic vintage watches and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces.Collector-Grade BrandsThe Certified Authentic Pre-Owned Program includes highly sought-after brands such as Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Heuer, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Patek Philippe, along with other respected luxury and vintage watchmakers known for precision, craftsmanship, and collector value.Learn MoreLearn more about Experts Watches and explore the collection of authentic vintage watches and certified pre-owned luxury timepieces at: ExpertsWatches

