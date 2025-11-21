Carziqo Establishes European Regional Hub to Accelerate Global Expansion

HONG KONG, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carziqo, a global leader in autonomous driving and smart mobility technologies, today announced the official establishment of its European Regional Hub, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy. The new hub will serve as a central base for technology deployment, data operations, government collaboration, and commercial development across Europe—enabling Carziqo to scale its autonomous mobility services faster and more efficiently.According to Carziqo, the European hub will initially focus on autonomous logistics delivery, self-driving taxi services, large-scale fleet collaborations, and the deployment of Carziqo’s Urban Traffic Intelligence Platform, which provides governments with real-time road analytics, traffic optimization models, and smart mobility insights. These offerings aim to help European cities build more efficient, sustainable, and data-driven transportation systems.A Carziqo spokesperson said, “Europe is one of the most strategic markets for our global development. With strong policy support for smart mobility, carbon reduction, and autonomous driving innovation, this region provides an ideal ecosystem for accelerated deployment. The new hub will allow us to respond to city needs more rapidly and to align our technology with Europe’s regulatory and operational standards.”Industry analysts note that as European countries continue loosening restrictions on autonomous vehicle testing and commercial deployment, the continent is entering a phase of rapid growth in intelligent mobility. Carziqo’s timely expansion strengthens its competitive edge and positions the company to scale self-driving taxi services and autonomous logistics across major cities.Carziqo also revealed that the first batches of autonomous taxis and delivery vehicles designated for Europe are now undergoing scenario-specific adaptation tests and are expected to begin operations in select cities soon.In the next two years, the European Regional Hub will expand into a comprehensive center covering R&D, testing, operations, and professional training, while fostering partnerships with universities, research institutions, and municipal agencies to accelerate the development of the autonomous driving ecosystem.With the launch of its European hub and continued policy momentum across the region, Carziqo is rapidly advancing its mission to build a global intelligent mobility network, bringing the future of transportation closer to reality.

