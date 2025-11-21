DLK Lounge Releases the 'Plan of Perfection' Lounge Mix on Nov. 21, 2025

A smooth, jazz-infused Lounge interpretation of “Plan of Perfection” arrives Nov. 21, 2025, featuring sax and strings

Creating this Lounge Mix allowed us to explore a smooth, soulful side of the song that feels both elegant and deeply personal.”
— — DLK Lounge Creative Team
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DLK Lounge is excited to announce the release of the Lounge Mix of “Plan of Perfection,” arriving Friday, November 21, 2025, exclusively through the DLK Lounge music brand and its official Shopify shop. This release delivers a warm, jazz-inspired atmosphere built around expressive saxophone melodies by Artem Zhulyev and beautifully woven string textures performed by Marisa Frantz.

The Lounge Mix brings a refined yet soulful interpretation of the original track, inviting listeners into a world of calm focus, late-night glow, and smooth rhythmic flow. Designed with the signature DLK Lounge aesthetic—classy, modern, and quietly uplifting—this version continues the brand’s mission to offer music that elevates everyday moments.

This release arrives during a growing wave of Lounge, lo-fi, and jazz-inspired blends within the DLK Lounge catalog, following the brand’s expansion across YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, and Spotify with its library of relaxing, soulful, and instrumental music.

Listeners can explore more through the DLK Lounge blog, including pieces like:
The Rise of Neo-Lounge: Vintage Vibes Meet Modern Chill” and “Exploring the Cultural Impact of Lo-Fi Beats

A separate DLK Lounge music video for the Lounge Mix will drop in the coming weeks. This visual production will feature a ballet dancer, adding a graceful, cinematic interpretation to match the smooth jazz-lounge energy of the track. The standalone video will debut on the DLK Lounge YouTube channel, where the brand continues to expand its catalog of chill-focused content and curated playlists.

