DLK Lounge Releases the 'Plan of Perfection' Lounge Mix on Nov. 21, 2025

About

Welcome to the DLK Music Pro Newsroom, the central hub for official press releases across all DLK Music brands. This is where we share the latest updates, announcements, releases, interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights from our creative ecosystem, including DLK Soulful EDM, DLK Lounge, DLK Soul, DLK Urban Gospel & Christian Hip Hop, DLK Praise & Worship and lastly, DLK Music Pro. Our mission is to bring uplifting music, meaningful stories, and genre-shaping creativity to listeners around the world. Each brand within DLK Music carries its own identity and purpose, but all share the same heartbeat: inspiring people through powerful sound, thoughtful artistry, and content built with care. In this Newsroom you’ll find press releases covering new singles, video premieres, special features, playlist drops, brand milestones, and collaborations. Whether you're a journalist, listener, creator, or industry professional, this room gives you a clear window into everything happening across the DLK Music landscape. Stay tuned as the story grows.

Explore More from DLK Music Pro