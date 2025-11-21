Sumer Innovations Launches AI Platform ‘Sumeria’ to Revolutionize Automated Building Design

Sumer Innovations Logo

Sumer Innovations launches Sumeria, an AI-powered design platform that helps architects and engineers design buildings faster, smarter, and more sustainably.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumer Innovations , a technology company focused on automating architecture and construction, has launched its new AI-powered platform called ‘Sumeria’. The platform is designed to change the way buildings are planned, designed, and developed.Sumeria uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to automate major parts of architectural design — such as creating building concepts, planning spaces, analyzing sustainability, and selecting materials. This helps architects, engineers, and developers create smart, efficient, and sustainable designs much faster than traditional methods.With Sumeria, design professionals can focus more on creativity and ideas, while the AI handles the technical details and optimization. Key Features of Sumeria• Automated Design Generation: Creates multiple building concepts within minutes based on project needs.• Sustainability Insights: Shows real-time data on energy use, material efficiency, and environmental impact.• Collaborative Platform: Cloud-based system where architects and engineers can work together smoothly.• Time & Cost Savings: Cuts design time by up to 70% and lowers project costs through automation.AI is changing how buildings are designed. “With Sumeria, we give architects and engineers a smart partner that speeds up design, improves accuracy, and brings ideas to life faster.Sumeria marks a big step forward for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. It brings together human creativity and AI intelligence to support the development of smarter, more sustainable cities.Sumer Innovations builds AI-based tools for architecture, engineering, and construction, with the goal of transforming how the world designs and builds structures through advanced automation and intelligent technology.

