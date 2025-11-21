LINETTE VEE UNLEASHES A VOLCANIC NEW ERA WITH 'DANGEROUS'

Linette Vee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is over. Rising powerhouse Linette Vee has officially detonated onto the global stage with her blazing new single “Dangerous” a pulse-pounding fusion of desire, dominance, and raw feminine fire. The track, produced by sound architect Kritical, first turned heads in the new feature film Tinadd, where its cinematic fire instantly became the heartbeat of the movie.With “Dangerous,” Linette Vee doesn’t just perform, she commands. Her intoxicating vocals slice through a soundscape of bold pop, gritty rock, and musical tension, building into an anthem that feels equal parts confession, confrontation, and coronation.“One thing that is super important to writing music is to be unapologetically yourself, stop asking for permission to exist, create your art and drown the noise.” says Linette Vee. “I have been working with Kritical for a while, the magic we create cannot be duplicated.”Behind the boards, Kritical delivers the sleek, high-voltage production that defines the record’s dark allure.“Linette Vee is an amazing and gifted artist; her passion for what she does shows in every note. The way she listens, studies, and shapes the music until it becomes exactly what she envisioned is something rare.You can feel how much she loves it, and that energy makes every record we create together something special.”-Kritical.Backed by the visionary management of Mendoza Brothers Studios, “Dangerous” marks a defining moment for Linette Vee one that cements her as a voice for a new generation of bold, self-possessed artists rewriting the rules of pop culture.“When Mendoza Studios came on board, they saw my vision and threw gasoline on the fire,” Linette adds. “This isn’t just a song, it’s a statement.”With her fearless artistry, commanding visuals, and magnetic sound, Linette Vee is rapidly emerging as one of 2026’s most talked-about new stars. “Dangerous” isn’t just a single it’s a warning shot: the new era of Linette Vee has begun.STREAM “DANGEROUS” NOWAvailable on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms.As featured in the motion picture Tinadd.Follow Linette Vee: @linetteveeFollow Kritical: @itskritical

