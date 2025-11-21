Submit Release
Norwall PowerSystems Announces Black Friday Promotions with Savings on Generac, Briggs, Cummins, DuroMax, and More

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwall PowerSytems, the nation’s leading retailer of generators and generator equipment, announced its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. The annual event features discounts and extended warranty promotions on four of our top brands: Generac, Briggs & Stratton, Cummins, and DuroMax.
The sales and promotions, already in progress as of Wednesday, November 19th, run through Cyber Monday, December 1st. Shoppers can access the deals online at Norwall's Black Friday Event.

"This year, we’ve worked closely with our partners to offer a wide range of discounts and warranty promotions," said Baylee Anderson, Digital Marketing Manager at Norwall. "Our customers are looking for exceptional value, and the Black Friday lineup delivers excellent quality without the premium price tag."

• Take 10% off Generac Home Standby Generators, the most popular generator brand in America. 8 out of 10 generators in America are Generac, the world’s foremost generator brand with purpose-built engines, remote monitoring, and exceptional reliability.
• Receive a Briggs & Stratton 10-Year Extended Warranty on Home Standby Generators, including the Briggs 26kW Standby Generator—the most powerful on the market, featuring a commercial grade Vanguard engine.
• Deep discounts are available on select DuroMax portable generators. Get up to $1300 off our best models like the Tri-Fuel 7000-Watt Inverter featuring exceptional power quality, fuel efficiency, and low noise.
• Cold Climate? Get a 7-Year Extended Warranty on the Cummins 20kW Extreme Cold or the Cummins 20kW Cold Weather from the leading global provider of electric generators. Zero degrees? Zero starting problems down to -40 degrees.
• Looking for a great deal? Norwall always has a selection of discounted generators at exceptional prices. Nobody beats Norwall for low prices. Norwall will beat or match any advertised price. That’s our price-match promise.

About Norwall PowerSystems
Norwall PowerSystems (norwall.com) specializes in backup power generator and generator equipment sales for homes and businesses. Norwall stocks its warehouses across the United States with 1000s of standby generators, RV generators, portable generators, automatic transfer switches, and replacement parts. Customer service and sales staff offer more than 60 years of combined experience in the electrical power industry.

Baylee Anderson
Norwall PowerSystems
+1 951-217-1255
