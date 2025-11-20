Honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that landmarks across the state will illuminate pink, white and light blue, and the Transgender flag will be raised at the State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Earlier this month, Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation declaring November Transgender Awareness Month to celebrate transgender, gender non-conforming and nonbinary communities in New York State and across the country.

“Today we honor the memory of transgender New Yorkers whose lives were tragically lost in acts of anti-transgender violence,” Governor Hochul said. “New York has zero tolerance for gender-based violence, and as Governor, I remain committed to protecting our transgender community, and investing in programs that provide critical services for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers.”

Earlier this year, Governor Hochul expanded the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund to over $15 million, making the fund the largest of its kind in the nation. In June, the New York State Department of Labor received $960,000 in workforce development grants to support programming designed to help transgender, gender non-conforming, and nonbinary New Yorkers enter the workforce.

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the strong and courageous transgender individuals who have fought tirelessly for an equal quality of life. And in New York, we won’t let that fight go unrecognized. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s historic investment into the Division of Human Rights this year, we have modernized our agency to be more equipped than ever to protect and serve transgender individuals across New York State.”

Landmarks to be illuminated for Transgender Day of Remembrance include: