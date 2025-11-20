TLC Jet to Acquire Privaira Private Aviation

Justin Firestone, Founder TLC Jet

South Florida-based private aviation company plans expansion after acquiring leading private jet management and charter operator

By combining our strengths, we are able to provide more capacity for our clients at a time when demand for premium private aviation solutions continues to rise.” — Justin Firestone, Founder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLC Jet announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Privaira Private Aviation, a respected aircraft operator and management company based in Boca Raton, Florida. The acquisition represents a significant step forward in TLC Jet’s long-term strategic plan to expand its in-house fleet, enhance operational control, and further elevate the client experience across its charter and aircraft management programs.Privaira brings to TLC Jet a well-established operating base in South Florida, a region central to North American private aviation demand. Its team, infrastructure, and fleet—consisting of charter-dedicated aircraft in addition to a substantial roster of Part 91 managed jets—will integrate into TLC Jet’s national platform. Privaira’s ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman designations underscore the company’s longstanding commitment to safety, standards that align directly with TLC Jet’s own operational philosophy.Justin Firestone, Founder of TLC Jet, described the acquisition as a deliberate and forward-looking expansion. “This agreement reflects our disciplined approach to growth,” said Firestone. “Privaira’s capabilities, fleet, and team are an excellent complement to the service culture we’ve built at TLC Jet. By combining our strengths, we are able to provide more capacity for our clients at a time when demand for premium private aviation solutions continues to rise.”The integration of Privaira bolsters the company’s aircraft management platform—providing enhanced services for aircraft owners while expanding TLC Jet’s footprint throughout South Florida and the broader southeastern United States.Privaira’s leadership and team members will join TLC Jet as part of the transition, enabling continuity of service for existing clients and a smooth integration of operations.The deal is subject to necessary regulatory and governmental approvals. Additional details regarding fleet integration, service enhancements, and combined operational capabilities will be shared as the transition progresses.About TLC JetTLC Jet, headquartered at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport with offices in Miami and Toledo, redefines private aviation with intelligent solutions that make flying private smarter, simpler, and more personal. Offering on-demand charters and exclusive membership programs, TLC Jet delivers a seamless, world-class travel experience. The company also provides comprehensive aircraft management and whole-aircraft sales, while its sister company, Toledo Jet, specializes in expert aircraft maintenance services —together creating a full-service aviation ecosystem built around excellence and trust.About Privaira Private AviationPrivaira, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a distinguished aircraft operator and management provider known for its commitment to safety and service. The company maintains both ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman certifications and supports clientsthrough charter services and a broad fleet of managed aircraft.

