Friday, November 21, 2025

CANADA, November 20 - Note: All times local and subject to change Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Canada-UAE Investment Summit. Note for media: 12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Closed to media Johannesburg, South Africa 6:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Note for media:

