Friday, November 21, 2025

CANADA, November 20 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Canada-UAE Investment Summit. 

Note for media:

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Closed to media

Johannesburg, South Africa

6:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Note for media:

Friday, November 21, 2025

