Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,614 in the last 365 days.

Public Oversight Roundtable on the District’s Streatery Program Testimony

Public Oversight Roundtable on the District's Streatery Program

Testimony of

Sharon Kershbaum

Director

District Department of Transportation

Before the

Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council of the District of Columbia

November 6, 2025

9:30 am

Hearing Room 120 (Track D)

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, D.C. 20004

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Oversight Roundtable on the District’s Streatery Program Testimony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more