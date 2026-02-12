FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces Temporary Lane Reductions on Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and Closure of Eastbound US Route 50 Ramp

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced today that beginning February 15, traffic capacity on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (I-66) will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes in each direction as part of ongoing rehabilitation efforts. In addition, the eastbound US Route 50 ramp from Arlington Boulevard will be temporarily closed for an extended period.

The lane reduction and ramp closure are expected to remain in place through early June 2026.

To accommodate the closure of the eastbound Route 50 ramp, a posted detour will direct motorists to use the George Washington Memorial Parkway to Arlington Memorial Bridge. To help minimize delays, DDOT also recommends that commuters consider alternate routes, including the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge to the Whitehurst Freeway and E Street NW.

These traffic adjustments are necessary to support the continued rehabilitation of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, including critical structural repairs and replacement of the bridge deck, ensuring the long-term safety and reliability of this key regional crossing.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and remain alert while traveling through the area. DDOT urges all travelers to follow posted signage and detour information to ensure safe and efficient travel during construction.

For more information and project updates, visit the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Project website at: https://trbridge.ddot.dc.gov/.

