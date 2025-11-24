CableTV.com, in Partnership with DIRECTV, Launches Fourth Annual Chief of Cheer Campaign to Celebrate the Holiday Season

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CableTV.com, a home entertainment website, has announced that applications are open for the 2025 Chief of Cheer position, sponsored by DIRECTV.

The newest member of the CableTV.com C-suite will have the opportunity to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days and be compensated $2,500 for their participation.

In addition to receiving $2,500, CableTV.com will also match that amount and donate an additional $2,500 to a cause of the winner's choice through Givinga.

As the holidays approach faster each year, the team at CableTV.com created the Chief of Cheer position to encourage everyone to slow down and savor the season. Whether your go-to holiday movie is It's a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, or even Die Hard, nothing beats cozying up on the couch with a blanket, hot cocoa, and your favorite film.

"At CableTV.com, our mission is to guide our audience to the best in entertainment. What better way to do that than through a dream job that celebrates the magic of holiday movies?" says Olivia Bono, entertainment and streaming writer at CableTV.com. "Now in its fourth year, this campaign is our way to guide our audience to the best in seasonal entertainment through some of our favorite streaming services, including DIRECTV, and reward one audience member for their holiday cheer."

"With so many festive shows to watch, DIRECTV is the perfect sponsor to bring you the best entertainment for the holidays," said Craig Stirland, Public Relations Specialist at CableTV.com. "Streaming with DIRECTV not only offers all of the best channels to watch seasonal festivities, but it also provides on-demand content for hours of holiday binge-watching."

And it doesn't stop there: CableTV.com is spreading holiday cheer every week until we announce a winner. Follow CableTV.com on social media for weekly giveaways to make your season bright!

Applications for the dream job are currently open and will remain open until 11:59 pm MT on December 3, 2025. Applicants must be legal U.S. residents above the age of 18.

You can find more information and the application form here: https://www.cabletv.com/holiday/chief-of-cheer-holiday-dream-job

About

CableTV.com helps more than 75 million people make better TV and internet decisions every year. Our team of entertainment experts and data analysts researches the latest streaming trends, compares TV and internet providers, and delivers practical, entertaining insights that help readers get connected fast. From decoding streaming bundles to ranking the best shows to binge-watch, CableTV.com connects fans with the fun side of entertainment.

