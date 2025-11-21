Uppercut Coffee Company Launches in Baltimore with Free Coffee Sampling at Y Turkey Trot Events on November 27

Scott Folkins, Founder Uppercut Coffee, Specialty Grade Coffee from around the World

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uppercut Coffee Company, a new Baltimore-based specialty coffee brand, today announced its official launch, bringing fresh-roasted, ethically sourced coffee to Maryland coffee lovers. The launch will be celebrated with free sampling events on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, at three Y locations for the Central Maryland Turkey Trot in Towson, Baltimore City, and Ellicott City. Sampling will be from 730AM – 1100AM.Founded by Baltimore resident Scott Folkins, Uppercut Coffee Company focuses on small-batch, specialty-grade beans roasted to order and shipped fresh to customers.“As a lifelong coffee lover and a proud Baltimorean, I wanted to build a company that does more than just sell great coffee,” said Scott Folkins, Founder of Uppercut Coffee Company. “Uppercut is about fueling people’s day and giving back to the communities where we live. Launching at the Y Turkey Trots is the perfect way to introduce our brand—right in the middle of families, runners, and neighbors coming together for a healthy morning that supports a great cause.”Uppercut Name – Where it came from!Scott, an avid fitness buff, in 2019, took up boxing training as a cardio workout. He had worked for Folgers Coffee during his early career in consumer products. As he did his research on coffee sourcing and bringing better coffee to consumers' homes, sipping coffee before one of his training sessions, it hit him like an uppercut. Coffee, energy, boxing, Uppercut Coffee was created.Free Coffee Sampling on November 27On Thursday, November 27, Uppercut Coffee Company will be on-site at three Y Turkey Trot locations in Central Maryland, offering complimentary samples of freshly brewed coffee to race participants, volunteers, and spectators.Uppercut team members will be serving a pair of the company’s specialty coffees, including:Bali Blue – A rich, smooth single-origin coffee with notes of dark chocolate, brown sugar, and mild spice.Final Round Espresso – A bold, full-bodied blend designed for espresso but equally delicious brewed, with tasting notes of cocoa, caramel, and a lingering, smooth finish.Runners and guests who love what they taste will be able to learn more about Uppercut’s coffees, scan a QR code to visit the online store, and take advantage of special launch promotions created exclusively for Y members and Turkey Trot participants.Crafted in Baltimore. Roasted Fresh. Shipped Fast.Uppercut Coffee Company’s lineup features specialty-grade beans from top coffee-growing regions, roasted in small batches for peak freshness. Customers can order online for delivery throughout Maryland and beyond, choosing from whole bean or ground options.Key features of Uppercut Coffee include:• Top 1% specialty-grade beans from trusted growers and cooperatives• Roasted to order and shipped fresh to retain peak flavor• A mix of single-origin coffees and blends, including Bali Blue, Mexican, and Nicaraguan origins, and the signature Final Round EspressoAn easy-to-use online store with secure checkout and Maryland-focused promotions“Whether you’re brewing a pot at home, pulling an espresso shot, or grabbing a quick cup between school drop-off and a workout at The Y, we want Uppercut Coffee to be the go-to choice for Maryland families,” added Folkins. “We’re thrilled to start that journey on November 27 and invite everyone to come taste what we’ve been working on.”How to Try & BuySample for free: Visit the Uppercut Coffee tent at any of the Y Turkey Trot locations in Towson, Baltimore City, or Ellicott City on November 27.Order online: Shop the complete lineup of coffees at www.uppercutcoffeecompany.com with special launch offers for Maryland customers.Follow along: Stay up to date on new coffees, sampling events, and fundraising milestones by following Uppercut Coffee Company on social media (@UppercutCoffee on your chosen platforms).About Uppercut Coffee CompanyUppercut Coffee Company is a Baltimore-based, specialty-grade coffee brand dedicated to fueling people’s best rounds—in the gym, at work, at home, and in the community. Sourcing from the top coffee-growing regions around the world, Uppercut roasts beans to order and ships them fresh to customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.