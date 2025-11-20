Governor Stein Joins Local Law Enforcement for Roundtable Discussion in Wilmington, Pushes for Comprehensive Public Safety Investments

Today Governor Josh Stein met with local law enforcement from New Hanover and Brunswick Counties to learn how the State can better support their efforts to keep people safe. This roundtable continues Governor Stein’s push for a comprehensive public safety package that not only ensures appropriate responses to crime but also focuses on preventing crime from occurring in the first place.

“Public safety depends on teamwork -- from sheriffs, their deputies, and police officers to mental health professionals and community leaders -- and it requires us to be smart about preventing crime rather than only responding to it,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina’s law enforcement officers deserve our full support. I am committed to investing in the tools, training, and pay they need to keep North Carolinians safe.”

“Law enforcement works best when we stand together with our state and local partners, and I appreciate Governor Stein bringing us to the table for this important conversation,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Edward McMahon. “Our shared commitment to public safety, community trust, and effective crime-reduction strategies will continue to make North Carolina a safer place for everyone.”

Governor Stein spoke with several law enforcement leaders, including New Hanover County Sheriff Edward McMahon, Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism, UNC-Wilmington Police Chief Frank Brinkley, Wilmington Police Chief Ryan M. Zuidema, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, Oak Island Police Chief Charles Morris, and Wilmington Social Worker Melissa Moore.

Earlier this week, Governor Stein visited the Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Charlotte, highlighting the need to expand mental health care across the state so North Carolinians in crisis can access the care they need to keep themselves and others safe.

Last month, Governor Stein held an NC Strong Update, where he urged legislators to take action on his $195 million public safety proposal, which allocates funding to address law enforcement staffing shortages through pay increases and recruitment and retention bonuses. He also urged the legislature to fully fund Medicaid and restore critical mental health funding cut by the General Assembly, which took away resources from the state’s behavioral health system, psychiatric inpatient and crisis beds, and Mental Health Task Force.