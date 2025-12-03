Governor Stein Celebrates Record Year of Job Announcements In North Carolina

Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to celebrate economic development wins across North Carolina. Since the beginning of the year, Governor Stein, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Partnership have brought more than 33,000 jobs to North Carolina, a record-breaking year for job commitments.

33,000 Jobs of Today and Tomorrow

North Carolina is well-positioned to keep leading in the economy of the future. Whether in biotech, advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, or aerospace, the state continues to strengthen its position as the Top State for Business.

“Thanks to our skilled workforce, our business-friendly climate, and remarkable quality of life, North Carolina is the top state for business in the country,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are hard at work to continue leading the way and living up to the promise in our state toast – North Carolina is the land where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great.”

“Across the state, businesses are creating great jobs and investing in North Carolina because we give them the best chance at success,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This record-setting year for job creation is the product of hard work among many partners, including the Department of Commerce and EDPNC, but especially from Governor Stein’s commitment to putting North Carolina’s best foot forward.”

Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced nearly $23 billion in overall project investments across 47 counties, many of them rural. Significant projects from the past month include the start of production at Toyota’s first battery plant in North America, the announcement of Scout Motors’ new headquarters in Charlotte creating 1,200 jobs, and Vulcan Elements’ decision to invest nearly $1 billion in Johnston County, establishing the largest rare earth magnet factory in the world outside China.

Expanding Economic Opportunity in Rural North Carolina

Governor Stein is committed to bringing jobs and economic opportunities to every corner of North Carolina. With nearly 5,000 new jobs and $12.5 billion in rural investment this year, North Carolina is building a foundation for long-term growth in rural communities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, especially in rural North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We’re going to keep rebuilding western North Carolina and investing in broadband and other infrastructure statewide to help people start businesses, get good jobs, and build strong futures, no matter where they live.”

“We’re seeing communities build with determination and momentum across rural North Carolina,” said Reginald Speight, Assistant Secretary for the Rural Division. “These investments are strengthening our small towns, supporting local businesses, and creating the conditions for lasting economic opportunity.”

Governor Stein highlighted programs like SmBiz and the Rural Infrastructure Authority, which help restore buildings, repair utilities, and rebuild public infrastructure. Last month, the Governor announced the state has issued $13.8 million in grants through its SMBiz program to fund 19 new recovery projects. This followed a previous announcement of $7.3 million in grants towards nine small business recovery projects, bringing a total of $21.1 million awarded to local governments across western North Carolina. In addition, the Rural Infrastructure Authority has awarded 51 grants and more than $26 million to energize rural economies, allowing local governments to enhance local infrastructure and repurpose vacant buildings for new businesses. This year, Governor Stein announced $50 million in investments to repair and rebuild infrastructure in the region through the Broadband Recovery Program, and the Department of Commerce’s Main Street program helped support economic development through retaining businesses, creating new jobs, and rehabilitating buildings.

Additionally, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services have presented a plan to the federal government through the Rural Health Transformation Program that seeks $200 million to improve care in 85 counties. The plan focuses on expanding mental health services, supporting the rural health workforce, and enhancing health care technology. By complementing infrastructure and broadband investments, the program would ensure nearly 3 million rural residents and more than 400 rural health facilities can thrive in connected communities.

Spotlight: GE Aerospace

Governor Stein applauded the Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC)’s work to recruit more than 33,000 new jobs to North Carolina by spotlighting GE Aerospace’s recent expansion announcement in West Jefferson, which is creating 44 new jobs and investing $53 million in Ashe County.

“GE Aerospace has long invested in North Carolina, but when it comes to new projects, we cannot rest on our laurels. Thanks to hard work by the Department of Commerce, EDPNC, and local partners economic opportunity continues to grow across the state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our booming aerospace industry and talented workforce attract industry giants like GE Aerospace to choose North Carolina for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

“Whether it’s the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast or the flourishing aerospace industry, North Carolina has a clear competitive edge,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. “With investments like these, we will keep building strong manufacturing and aerospace industries that create opportunity for all North Carolinians.”

GE Aerospace currently employs 2,000 workers across four locations throughout North Carolina, and 20% of their employees are veterans. In 2025, GE announced it will invest $150 million across four sites in North Carolina. GE's most recent investment in West Jefferson creates more opportunity for North Carolina’s rural manufacturing workforce and provides upskilling opportunities for employees to learn skills in lean manufacturing. With recent investments by JetZero, HondaJet, RTX, and HAECO, among others, North Carolina is creating a hub for the future of the aerospace industry.