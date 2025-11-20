California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Roberto Corchado, Jr.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Roberto Corchado, Jr.’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Fresno, California on March 4, 2023. The incident involved an officer from the Fresno Police Department (FPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“I sincerely hope that this report provides the valuable insights and information that the community has been seeking,” said Attorney General Bonta. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides understanding that advances towards a safer California for all. Together, we aim to foster a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities. We appreciate the law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line in the name of public safety. At the same time, we recognize that loss of life is always a tragedy, and we express our condolences to Mr. Corchado’s family.”

On March 4, 2023, FPD Officers observed Roberto Corchado Jr. driving a vehicle, recognized him as a wanted suspect with outstanding arrest warrants, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Mr. Corchado failed to yield and began driving recklessly, colliding with two uninvolved vehicles while traveling the wrong way onto the Highway 41 northbound exit ramp at East Shaw Avenue. Officers pursued him in their patrol vehicles, relayed Mr. Corchado’s location over police radio to other patrol vehicles and an FPD helicopter, and were eventually able to successfully perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique maneuver on Mr. Corchado’s vehicle. When FPD Officers arrived at the location of Mr. Corchado’s disabled vehicle, Mr. Corchado started firing a handgun at them from inside his vehicle. One officer was struck by one of the rounds fired by Mr. Corchado. Officers returned fire and moved to positions of cover behind their patrol vehicle. Mr. Corchado ran away from his vehicle, and one officer pursued. Mr. Corchado ran in the direction of an uninvolved motorist, and the pursuing officer opened fire, striking Mr. Corchado. Mr. Corchado’s firearm was later located on the ground next to the open driver’s side door of his vehicle.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer involved acted without the intent to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer and no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ completed a thorough review of the investigation files, all available multi-media, and a review of FPD’s policies and training materials. Based upon that review, DOJ's Police Practices Section has concluded that no recommendations are warranted for this shooting.

A copy of the report can be found here.