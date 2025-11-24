Actuate Awarded Early-Stage Grant to Accelerate Commercialization and Agentic AI Development

We’re excited to have support from Colorado to expand development and to solve the problems of energy and maintenance waste in the 80% of commercial buildings without an onsite facilities manager.” — Allison Fitzpatrick

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actuate , a Denver, Colorado-based start-up working to disrupt the energy , facilities, maintenance and asset management functions of multi-location businesses, is proud to announce it has received a $250,000 Early-Stage Capital & Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT). The award comes through OEDIT’s Advanced Industries (AI) Accelerator Program, which supports promising Colorado companies developing advanced technologies for a variety of industries.Actuate is one of just 17 Colorado companies selected in this round of funding, which reflects the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and support scaling businesses with high-growth potential.“Actuate is proud of this achievement,” said Allison Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Actuate. “We’re excited to have support from the State of Colorado to expand our development efforts and to ultimately solve the problems of energy and maintenance waste in the 80% of commercial buildings without an onsite facilities manager or building management system.”Putting strategic investment to workThe $250,000 grant will enable Actuate to:- Launch its go-to-market (GTM) strategy for its flagship product, Act Hub , the company’s platform for real-time data orchestration, monitoring, and control.- Expand its sales and software development teams, increasing capacity to serve new customers across several industries.- Accelerate development of agentic AI features, empowering Act Hub with intelligent, autonomous decision-making capabilities.This investment aligns directly with OEDIT’s mission to support early-stage companies that are shaping Colorado’s advanced industries. The program’s design helps fill critical funding gaps in the market while enabling companies to commercialize technologies that will be “created or manufactured in Colorado.”Why This Matters for Actuate and Colorado“Receiving this grant is a powerful validation of our vision,” said Tom Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and CRO of Actuate. “With OEDIT’s support, we are able to bring in top sales talent, and fully implement our GTM strategy. The shift from traditional reactive maintenance operations to predictive maintenance, condition based asset management, and equipment automation is transformational to our customers. We’re so happy to do all of this in Colorado, a true start-up hub for its leadership in AI and digital transformation.”By investing in local advanced-technology firms like Actuate, OEDIT continues to reinforce Colorado’s reputation as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. As noted in OEDIT’s announcement, the Early-Stage Capital & Retention Grant is one of several funding tracks offered through its Advanced Industries Accelerator Program, designed to help companies take disruptive ideas from proof-of-concept to commercial scale.About ActuateActuate delivers optimization across energy, facilities, maintenance and asset management for multi-location businesses. Its Act Hub platform connects, monitors, and controls various operational building systems — helping organizations increase efficiency, reduce downtime, and get time back in their day. With this new funding from OEDIT, Actuate is poised to deepen its impact, accelerate innovation, and bring next-generation, agentic AI to the world of small building operations.

