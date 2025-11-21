Stone Creek Coffee Brings Caffeine Control to Specialty Coffee

Control Freak Coffee Cream City Gift Box

Holiday Gift Sets Launch With Holiday Sale on Amazon November 20–December 2

People are dialing in every other part of their health, sleep, nutrition, and coffee hasn’t caught up. Control Freak gives you complete freedom over how you feel, without giving up great coffee.” — Drew Pond

MILWAUKEE,, WI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Creek Coffee , Milwaukee’s Certified B Corp coffee roaster, is redefining how people drink coffee this holiday season. The company is rolling out up to 20% off all coffees on Amazon from November 20 through December 2, while spotlighting the national debut of Control Freak Coffee , the first specialty coffee brand built entirely around caffeine choice.For more than 30 years, Stone Creek has roasted Farm to Cup specialty coffees rooted in craft, ethics, and transparency. Now, that same commitment to precision is being applied to caffeine itself. Control Freak Coffee offers five exact caffeine levels—from 0% to 100%—without sacrificing flavor, ritual, or impact.“Coffee shouldn’t be ‘all-caff or no-caff,’” says Drew Pond, Co-Owner of Stone Creek Coffee and creator of Control Freak. “People are dialing in every other part of their health and performance, sleep, nutrition, training, and coffee hasn’t caught up. Control Freak gives you complete freedom over how you feel, without giving up great coffee.”Meet the First Full Spectrum of Caffeine in Specialty CoffeeCrafted and roasted at Stone Creek’s historic Fifth Street Factory in downtown Milwaukee, each Control Freak blend is sourced ethically and roasted with clarity and intention:Just Vibes (0%) – Sugarcane decaf that tastes like “real coffee.” For deep sleep, rest days, and nighttime rituals.Lightly Buzzed (25%) – A soft lift for slower mornings or creative work. Energy that whispers.Balanced (50%) – Half-caff, full flavor. Steady focus with no crash.Controlled Chaos (75%) – High energy without the jitters. Your peak zone, not overdrive.Full Throttle (100%) – Maximum stimulation, engineered for performance, not panic.Control Freak was inspired by Stone Creek team members and customers looking to reduce anxiety, improve gut health, and support sleep without giving up specialty flavor. Thanks to modern decaffeination processes like sugarcane EA, premium taste is finally possible across every caffeine level.Limited-Edition Holiday Gift BoxesStone Creek is also releasing three limited-edition, freshly roasted holiday gift boxes available exclusively on Amazon. Each includes small-batch coffees roasted to order and shipped at peak freshness:Twinkling Twilight BoxGhost Ship (dark), Green Bike (medium), and Ring of Fire (light roast Guatemala).Cream City Cheer BoxA festive trio of dark, light, and medium roasts inspired by Milwaukee.Yule and The Universe BoxTwo expressive light roasts paired with The Hermit, a meditative medium roast.Roast dates are printed on every bag, with each collection designed to reach peak flavor 3–14 days after roasting.About Stone Creek Coffee. Purpose-Driven. Flavor-Obsessed. Milwaukee-Built.Stone Creek Coffee was founded on the belief that great coffee should create value for everyone it touches, including their farmers, their local communities, the environment, and the person holding the final cup. The company became a Certified B Corporation in 2022 and continues to operate with transparency, Farm to Cup traceability, and small-batch roasting.About Control Freak CoffeeControl Freak Coffee is a Stone Creek Coffee innovation launched in 2025 to bring intentionality to caffeine consumption. Offering five exact caffeine levels, Control Freak empowers coffee drinkers to match their energy to their physiology, lifestyle, and goals. It’s specialty coffee without compromise. It’s ethically sourced, roasted with precision, and built for people who love coffee but refuse to let caffeine run the show.

