ABC Partners With AlignOps to Offer Exclusive ToolWatch Discount to Members

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and AlignOps have announced a new partnership that provides ABC members with an exclusive discount on AlignOps ToolWatch , its field-first asset management platform trusted by over 24,000 contractors worldwide.Now part of the ABC Tech Marketplace , ToolWatch empowers ABC members to take control of their tools, equipment, and materials with real-time data, helping reduce tool loss, streamline operations, and improve profitability.“Our vision with ToolWatch is to provide field, warehouse, and back-office teams with the visibility and control they need over their tools,” said Walker Fenton, AlignOps Chief Product Officer. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with ABC to help more contractors leverage technology to run more profitable, on-time projects. “ToolWatch is an easy-to-use platform that helps contractors connect their teams with the assets and information they need to do the job. With ToolWatch, you can seamlessly manage tools as they move in and out of the warehouse, pull real-time reports on any project, stay on top of inventory levels, automate usage billing without mistakes, and more.As the most comprehensive asset management solution on the market, ToolWatch continues to grow alongside the contractors it serves. AlignOps regularly develops new features that address real-world challenges. Most recently, ToolWatch has introduced new capabilities such as Universal Maps, which provide real-time visibility of all assets in a map view, and Spanish Language capabilities, which allow users to work and communicate in the language they feel most comfortable with, along with enhancements to highly utilized capabilities like Wireless Tracking and Procurement.This focus on continuous innovation underscores ToolWatch’s commitment to empowering the construction industry with technology that simplifies operations.About Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC)Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 23,000 members. Based on the merit shop philosophy, we help our members develop people, win work, and deliver work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. Visit us here.About AlignOps ToolWatchAlignOps ToolWatch takes the stress out of managing tools, equipment, and materials, ensuring crews always have what they need, when they need it. Trusted by over 24,000 construction businesses, the platform was built by an electrical contractor on a mission to streamline asset management. Over the past 30 years, we've grown to become an all-in-one solution for every stage of your asset operations. Visit us here.

