Delaware Day Trivia Goes Statewide on December 4

Delawareans are invited to put their First State knowledge to the test during a Statewide Delaware Day Trivia Contest on Thursday, December 4, from 7–8 p.m. The virtual trivia game is easy to join from anywhere using a mobile phone — at home or alongside friends at one of several community gathering sites across the state.

A direct link to play will be posted on the Delaware 250 website before the game starts: https://delaware250.org/delaware-250-events/statewide-delaware-day-trivia-contest/.

Six host locations will be open for those who want to celebrate together:

Sussex County

• Del Tech – Georgetown Campus

• Dewey Beer Company – Harbeson

Kent County

• Rail Haus – Dover

• Delaware State University – Dover

New Castle County

• Autumn Beer Project – Newark

• University of Delaware – Newark

In-person gatherings will open at 6:30 p.m., with the trivia game running from 7–8 p.m. for all participants.

The first 50 participants to arrive at each site will receive a Delaware 250 swag bag. College campuses will offer free pizza and soda, while brewery locations will feature food and drink specials created for the occasion.

Gameplay is simple — participants answer questions individually on their phones or computers, making the contest accessible, fast-paced, and fun. The host sites offer an additional opportunity to connect with neighbors, classmates, and enthusiasts of Delaware history.

Prizes include:

• 1st Place: $1000

• 2nd Place: $500

• 3rd Place: $250

Plus four random $50 door-prize drawings during the game.

Whether joining from home or gathering in person, Delawareans are encouraged to take part in this statewide celebration of history, community, and Delaware pride.

For more information about Delaware 250 or to learn more about events and other items of interest, visit delaware250.org/.