NewHealthInsurance.com Urges Americans to Review Coverage Options as Open Enrollment Window Closes Soon

Health Insurance coverage and benefits have changed, and people need to ensure they are maximizing their health coverage in 2026. It's time to discover what is new in 2026.” — Scott Thompson

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As health insurance open enrollment reaches its final stretch, NewHealthInsurance.com is reminding individuals and families that time is running out to secure the coverage they deserve. The online platform offers consumers a simple, transparent way to compare health insurance plans, ensuring they find quality protection that fits both their needs and budget.Open Enrollment is the only time of year most Americans can enroll in or change health insurance plans without a qualifying life event. With deadlines fast approaching, NewHealthInsurance.com makes the process effortless by providing free, instant quotes from top-rated carriers nationwide.“Health coverage decisions shouldn’t be rushed or confusing,” said Scott Thompson, Co-Founder and President of Astoria Company, the parent firm of NewHealthInsurance.com. “Our mission is to empower people with knowledge and options, because everyone deserves access to affordable, reliable health insurance without hidden costs or guesswork.”The platform’s technology allows users to get matched to an Insurance agent who can present different health insurance plan options. Health insurance is extremely important for every so you really need to connect with licensed insurance professionals for personalized guidance at no cost.With millions of Americans still uninsured or underinsured, NewHealthInsurance.com emphasizes the importance of acting quickly before the enrollment period closes. Consumers can visit www.NewHealthInsurance.com to explore plans, learn about subsidies, and make sure their family is protected for 2025 and going into 2026.

