Two Spurs Press Unveils Website Relaunch and First Sneak Peek of Fool for Sentiment

The cover of Fool for Thought by David Vega, published by Two Spurs Press.

Two Spurs Press announces a redesigned website, new free reader resources, the upcoming Fool for Thought audiobook, and the first preview of Fool for Sentiment.

This new chapter of Fool for Thought is all about giving readers more—more tools, more stories, and more ways to grow alongside the series.” — David Vega, Author

HEATH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Spurs Press today announced a series of major updates surrounding its flagship release, Fool for Thought: Reflections on Life, Identity, and Open-Mindedness, including a redesigned author website, new free downloadable resources, the launch of a weekly blog, and the forthcoming release of the Fool for Thought audiobook. The publisher also confirmed that the next book in the series, Fool for Sentiment, is scheduled for release in 2026, with an exclusive sneak-peek chapter now available to subscribers.

The updated website, foolforthought.life, delivers a streamlined reader experience and expanded content, including a comprehensive Fool for Thought Workbook, available as a free download. The new weekly blog offers original essays and personal reflections from author David Vega, providing readers with fresh insight and behind-the-scenes perspectives that complement the themes of the book.

The Fool for Thought audiobook — narrated by Vega — is nearing completion and is expected to be released before the end of 2025. This marks the imprint’s first audio production and reflects Two Spurs Press’s ongoing commitment to expanding accessibility across multiple formats.

“We’re excited to continue expanding the Fool series in ways that deepen the connection with readers,” said David Vega, author of the Fool series. “The response to Fool for Thought has been overwhelming, and these new resources were created to help readers engage more personally with its themes. Sharing the first sneak peek of Fool for Sentiment feels like opening the next chapter of a much larger journey.”

The next book in the series, Fool for Sentiment, builds on Adam Smith’s The Theory of Moral Sentiments and explores the emotional forces that guide self-perception, decision-making, and our relationships with others. The newly released preview chapter, selected from the early reader manuscript, is available now through the Free Downloads section of the website.

Two Spurs Press and Rockwall Capital Group plan to continue expanding the publishing portfolio as the Fool series grows, with additional titles and multimedia offerings currently in development.



About Two Spurs Press

Two Spurs Press is an independent publishing imprint under Rockwall Capital Group, a diversified firm with holdings across media, consulting, and community-focused ventures. The imprint is dedicated to producing thoughtful, reflective nonfiction that blends personal narrative, philosophy, and practical insight. Two Spurs Press publishes the Fool series, including Fool for Thought and the forthcoming Fool for Sentiment, along with additional creative works currently in development.

