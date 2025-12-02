‘Thou Shall Grow’ by James M. Barthel Debuts as a #1 Amazon Best Seller in Christian Leadership and Professional Growth

Thou Shall Grow Book Launch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Faith Business™ author, entrepreneur, and Growth Leadership Coach James M. Barthel announced today the official launch of his new book, "Thou Shall Grow: God’s Plan to Grow You and Your Business." Released on November 5th, the book quickly became a #1 Amazon Best Seller in Christian Leadership , Christian Professional Growth, and Faith-Driven Entrepreneurship "Thou Shall Grow" blends two decades of Barthel’s entrepreneurial journey—from climbing out of $300,000 of debt and building an eight-figure national company recognized by Forbes and the Inc. 5000, to selling that company and launching a global mission to equip Christian business leaders—with a proven growth roadmap he calls the Integrated Faith Business™ (IFB) Framework.Rooted in scripture, real-world business experience, and a 1,000-day journey of prayer following his wife’s miraculous healing from cancer, "Thou Shall Grow" offers leaders a clear, practical, biblically grounded path to grow in life, leadership, and business.“Every Christian leader senses they were created for more,” Barthel said. “But most have never been taught how spiritual growth, leadership development, and business mastery work together. This book reveals God’s growth plan—and how to walk it out with purpose.”The book introduces the Three Horizons of Growth—Survival, Success, and Scaling with Purpose—and provides actionable strategies, spiritual insights, and leadership tools that help faith-driven leaders overcome growth barriers, align decisions with biblical principles, build healthy teams, and scale without losing purpose, character, or calling. Early reviewers, ministry leaders, and leadership coaches are already praising the book for its clarity, depth, and transformational stories.Barthel is the founder of New Horizons LLC and co-leader of Kingdom Business Alliance (KBA), where he equips entrepreneurs, CEOs, executives, and nonprofit leaders through coaching, training, and global faith-based initiatives. He also serves on the board of the International Christian Chamber of Commerce (USA). With the launch of "Thou Shall Grow," Barthel has announced a mission to equip one million Christian business leaders with biblical growth tools and practical business mastery skills."Thou Shall Grow: God’s Plan to Grow You and Your Business" is available now in hardcover and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at JamesMBarthel.com.About the AuthorJames M. Barthel is an entrepreneur, author, former CEO, and Growth Leadership Coach. He built a two-person startup into a national market leader valued in the eight figures and recognized by Forbes and the Inc. 5000. Today, he mentors leaders around the world through New Horizons LLC and the Kingdom Business Alliance. His work focuses on equipping leaders to grow spiritually, lead with confidence, and build excellent businesses that honor God.

