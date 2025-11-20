London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support Efficiency-Led Growth

LCG has launched a new CPG and Food Manufacturing hub to support manufacturers in improving operational efficiency and driving growth.

North American manufacturers are entering a new era where growth is increasingly driven by how well companies improve efficiency, leverage data, and respond to market change” — Daniel Campos

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub , a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve visibility, and accelerate efficiency-led growth.The launch comes at a defining moment for the industry. Recent research shows that 51% of food, beverage, and ingredient manufacturers cite production efficiency as a top driver of digital transformation investment, while 47% point to the need for better data and analytics for decision-making. At the same time, 82 % report low to moderate supply chain visibility across their operations, highlighting a critical gap between strategic ambition and day-to-day execution.“North American manufacturers are entering a new era where growth is increasingly driven by how well companies improve efficiency, leverage data, and respond to market change,” said Daniel Campos , Co-Founder and CEO of LCG West. “This new platform reflects our commitment to helping CPG and food producers modernize their operations, build stronger leadership capabilities, and unlock the performance improvements required to compete in today’s environment.”The hub highlights LCG’s four core focus areas for the region:• Operational Excellence: Strengthening productivity, standardizing processes, reducing variability, and building performance management systems that create sustainable improvements on the shop floor.• Digital Transformation: Enhancing real-time visibility, reducing manual data collection, enabling predictive and automated decision-making, and supporting the adoption of modern technologies across production and planning.• Leadership and Governance: Developing frontline and mid-level leaders, improving management cadence, clarifying roles and accountability, and establishing governance models that reinforce consistent, measurable results.• Supply Chain Management: Improving demand responsiveness, increasing inventory accuracy, reducing warehouse inefficiencies, optimizing planning processes, and building more reliable, resilient end-to-end operations.The launch also reflects the accelerating role of technology in the sector. The market for AI in food manufacturing is projected to grow from $9.5B in 2025 to more than $90B by 2034, with North America representing nearly half of global demand. This surge reinforces the need for manufacturers to embed digital and data-driven capabilities into their operating models.The new hub provides access to case studies, industry insights, diagnostic frameworks, and proven best practices drawn from LCG’s global portfolio of more than 1,000 operational transformation engagements. The resource center is designed to support both immediate performance improvement and long-term capability building across CPG and food manufacturing organizations.“The pressures facing mid-market manufacturers such as labor constraints, margin compression, retailer expectations, and supply chain volatility require a more integrated and data-driven approach to operational excellence,” added Campos. “Our goal with this launch is to provide companies with a clear path to the next era of North American manufacturing.”The new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub is available at growth.londoncg.com

