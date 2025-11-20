Jonathan David, of Kwethluk, Convicted of Sexual Assault

November 20, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, an Anchorage jury found Ryan Michael Dummler guilty of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for the murder of John William Martin III.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on June 15, 2023, at approximately 5 a.m., Anchorage Police (APD) responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the area of Jester Circle and King St. APD Patrol officers found John William Martin III, 51, deceased behind a large utility box on the grounds of the Global Credit Union at the corner of Dimond Blvd and King St.

Surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses revealed that at approximately 4:58 a.m., Dummler, while on foot, approached Martin, who was sleeping behind the utility box. Dummler aggressively ripped back Martin’s bedding, rousing him awake, then proceeded to yell at Martin for a matter of seconds before pulling out a handgun and firing eight rounds at Martin, hitting him seven times. Traffic cameras tracked Dummler to the Burger King on Old Seward and Dimond, where he reported for work as a shift supervisor at 5:08 a.m. When Dummler was taken into custody, APD located a Glock Model 19x handgun in his backpack, which matched shell casings collected at the scene.

Dummler remains in custody, with sentencing set for March 23, 2026. He faces a sentencing range of 30 years to 99 years for the highest charge.

This case was tried before Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson by Assistant Attorney General Heather Nobrega and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with the assistance of Paralegal Daira Pico and Law Office Assistant Jennifer Ball. The Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit, led by Detective Morgan Padrnos, investigated the case.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.