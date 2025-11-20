New Summit Confronts Tech’s Perfect Storm: 141,000+ Layoffs, 474,000 Open Tech Jobs, and a Costly H-1B Squeeze

Nearly 1 Million Job Opportunities in Tech & Cyber

Employers face 474,293 open tech roles and a frozen foreign talent pipeline. This Summit provides the fast, domestic path to the specialists they need.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. employers are facing a three-way economic shock: ongoing tech layoffs, hundreds of thousands of unfilled tech roles, and a sudden rise in H-1B costs that has rendered sponsoring new international talent prohibitively expensive.Edge of Bliss today announced the Tech & Cybersecurity Strategic Career Summit, a virtual event built to help companies pivot toward domestic talent pipelines immediately.The evolving data paints a picture of a market in contradiction:• The Demand: U.S. employers had 474,293 active tech jobs posted in October, up 5.3% from September, according to CompTIA’s analysis of Lightcast data.• The Cuts: Tech companies have announced approximately 141,000 job cuts year-to-date, per Challenger, Gray & Christmas, underscoring the market’s volatility.• The Squeeze: As of Sept. 21, 2025, USCIS requires a $100,000 payment for new H-1B petitions. While this fee does not apply to renewals for current visa holders, it effectively freezes the pipeline for new foreign talent, forcing growth-minded companies to hire domestically.“A traditional, high-volume job fair is useless in 2025. It solves a problem that no longer exists,” said Jared Allen, CEO of Edge of Bliss. “Employers are drowning in generalist resumes they don’t want, while starving for the specialists they desperately need. This Summit is a strategic intervention—we’re filtering for quality, not quantity, and connecting partners directly to the talent that moves the business: cybersecurity, data & AI, cloud/platform, and technical program leadership.”The Great DiffusionAs "Big Tech" restructures, non-tech sectors with deep technology footprints are hiring aggressively. This Summit features employer “pavilions” for Finance, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, and Energy—industries that are absorbing tech talent to drive innovation. These pavilions connect hiring teams directly with candidates specializing in Cyber, Cloud, DevSecOps, GRC, and AI.Closing the Gap (Without Gatekeeping)This program is designed as a “here-to-there” pathway, helping laid-off generalists and tech-adjacent professionals step into high-demand roles. Tracks will debunk common blockers—such as the myth that SOC Analyst roles require a four-year degree—and showcase internal mobility blueprints that are already working for major employers.With CyberSeek reporting 457,398 cybersecurity job openings nationally in 2025, the demand for these specialized skills remains a critical economic engine.Snapshot: Why This Summit Matters Now• Cyber Openings: 457,398 (CyberSeek)• Tech Openings: 474,293 (CompTIA via Lightcast)• H-1B Barrier: New $100,000 petition fee drives up costs and uncertainty.“Employers are fighting a war for talent with no reinforcements inbound,” Allen added. “Layoffs create noise, but the signal is the open-roles gap. With new H-1B costs choking the overseas pipeline, the only sustainable path is domestic. This Summit turns weeks of outreach into days of qualified conversations.”Event Details• What: Tech & Cybersecurity Strategic Career Summit (Virtual)• When: January 13-15, 2026• Who: Employers in Tech, GovCon, and Tech-Powered Industries; U.S.-based Tech & Cyber Professionals (many clearance-held/eligible)• Format: Employer Pavilions, Track-Based Workshops, 1:1 Video Chats, Private Interview RoomsLearn more, register, or request media credentials: Edge of Bliss Tech & Cybersecurity Career Summit For sources and images visit Edge of Bliss Tech & Cybersecurity Press Release About Edge of BlissEdge of Bliss is building the future of hiring: Privacy-first, skill-centered, and human-driven. We help people connect, collaborate, and grow their careers.Edge of Bliss. Find yours.

